Knicks Takeaways from Tuesday's 95-85 win over Cavs, including Julius Randle's triple-double

Julius Randle Davs 12/29/2020

After a 20-point win over the Milwaukee Bucks two days ago at MSG, the Knicks earned another Tuesday -- this time on the road, a first of New York's 2020-21 NBA season. Fueled by a hot start, the Knicks pulled out a 95-85 victory against the previously unbeaten Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. >> Box score

Five things to know from Tuesday's game

1. The Knicks stuck with a starting five of point guard Elfrid Payton, shooting guard RJ Barrett, small forward Reggie Bullock, power forward Julius Randle and center Mitchell Robinson -- the same from Sunday, a 130-110 win over Milwaukee. Shooting guard Alec Burks, who came off the bench against Milwaukee and suffered a sprained left ankle, is day-to-day after stepping on a Bucks player's foot.

2. Without Burks, who was 4 for 5 on three-pointers against Milwaukee as New York went 16 of 27 as a team, the Knicks managed to stay sharp from long range at Cleveland. Headlined by team-leading triples from Bullock (five) and Randle (four), New York posted a 14-of-25 (56%) clip behind the three-point line.

3. Speaking of Randle, he did everything. Fourteen of his game-high 28 points came in the first quarter, an opening period where the Knicks took command with a 29-15 lead. Randle did not miss to open the game, including a six-rebound and five-assist start. He ended his night with a triple-double, including 12 rebounds and 11 assists while shooting 9 of 16 from the field, plus a perfect 4-for-4 mark on three-pointers.

4. Bullock complemented Randle with 17 points on 6-of-13 shooting, including 5 for 9 from deep. He quelled a comeback attempt by the Cavs in the second quarter, nailing a 31-foot running three-point heave at the buzzer and giving the Knicks some breathing room. New York commanded a 53-46 lead entering the locker room for halftime.

5. The Knicks pulled out a win despite 24 turnovers. Randle epitomized that point, offsetting a team-high nine with the triple-double performance.

Story continues

Highlights

What's next

A win over the Cavs (3-1) leaves New York looking for three straight victories. The Knicks (2-2) continue the second of a four-game road swing with a 7:30 p.m. game Thursday at the Toronto Raptors (0-2).