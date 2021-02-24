Knicks Takeaways from Tuesday's 114-106 loss to Warriors, including no answers for Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry drives past Nerlens Noel

The Knicks welcomed fans into Madison Square Garden for the first time this season, but it was the Warriors spoiling the occasion with a 114-106 win.

Five things to know from Tuesday's game

1. With a limited number of fans at The Garden for the first time this season for the first time this season, the Warriors got out to a quick 6-0 run on a pair of three-pointers, Julius Randle, now officially an All-Star selection, got the Knicks on the board with a fadeaway jumper.



But the Warriors started 4-for-7 from beyond the arc, while the Knicks missed their first two attempts from deep, pushing Golden State out to an early lead. Randle (nine points) and Elfrid Payton (10 points) led the charge early for the Knicks, but the Warriors took a 36-31 lead into the second.

2. The Knicks answered back to start the second period, highlighted by an Obi Toppin alley-oop slam that gave the Knicks a 42-40 lead. Toppin had a really nice run in the second period, defending well and also showing off some moves in the low post, finishing with his left hand over Andrew Wiggins.

The Knicks’ bench was outstanding in the first half, highlighted by Derrick Rose, who poured in 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting to go along with six assists. Rose, Payton, and Randle all scored in double-digits, and the Knicks took a 59-55 point into the break.

3. The Warriors came out firing in the third, scoring the first eight points of the quarter, five of which came from Stephen Curry. The Knicks then lost their cool a bit, as both Tom Thibodeau and Randle picked up technical fouls on the same play, a Noel offensive rebound for which an offensive foul was called.

Golden State pushed their lead as high as 13 points, with Curry leading the way, but the Knicks cut the lead to six, thanks to Randle and Alec Burks hitting a trio of threes. Curry was just a little too much in the quarter, though, as he scored 15 points in the quarter, giving Golden State a 94-85 lead through three, erasing a four-point Knicks’ halftime lead by outscoring them 39-26 in the frame.

4. In the fourth, the Knicks began chipping away at the lead as Curry went to the bench. A Toppin three with exactly seven minutes to go brought the Knicks back within three at 95-92. Later in the quarter, Payton converted an and-one, bringing the Knicks back within two points at 97-95. Randle then tied the game the next time down the floor, capping off a 10-2 Knicks' run.

Right away, though, Curry put the Warriors ahead on a three with around three and a half minutes to go. Then, with the Warriors up two, Curry hit a floater in the lane and connected on the free throw to push the lead to five with just over a minute to go.

The Warriors hit their free throws down the stretch and went on to the win. Randle, meanwhile, picked up his second technical with 17.5 seconds to go.

5. Looking at the box score, Randle led the way for New York with 25 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists. Payton had 20 points and four assists, while Rose had 16 points off the bench. The Knicks as a team shot just 39.2 percent, and were just 11-of-29 from three-point range.

Curry finished with 37 points, followed by Kelly Oubre Jr.'s 19 points.

The Knicks will be back on the floor at MSG on Thursday, when they host the Sacramento Kings at 7:30 p.m..