Knicks takeaways from Tuesday's 101-99 loss to Lakers, including coming up just short in overtime

Derrick Rose defends against Lakers white jersey

The Knicks were unable to clinch their first playoff spot since 2013, as they fell to the Los Angeles Lakers 101-99 in overtime on Tuesday.

Here are some key takeaways...

- Julius Randle got off to a fast start for the Knicks, hitting three of his first four shots. He went on to score six points in the quarter, as did RJ Barrett and Derrick Rose off the bench. At the end of the first quarter, the Knicks led 25-24 thanks to 11 bench points and six points off Lakers turnovers.



- The Lakers jumped out to their first lead in the second quarter, as Montrezl Harrell and Kyle Kuzma hit some early shots to put LA up 32-29, prompting Tom Thibodeau to call a timeout. The Knicks’ second unit really led the way in the quarter, with Rose and Obi Toppin doing most of the damage. Toppin finished an alley-oop from Barrett and knocked down a three, while Rose finished with 10 points in the quarter

After the Lakers went on a 9-0 run late in the quarter, Randle answered eight points as he re-entered the game. A red-hot Kuzma kept the Lakers in the game, but the Knicks held a 56-55 lead at the half. Rose and Randle combined for 30 points in the first half.

- The two sides continued to go back and forth in the third quarter, trading blows throughout the period. Randle and Rose continued to lead the charge for the Knicks, as they pushed their combined point total up to 44 by the end of the quarter.

Late in the quarter, the Knicks went on a 9-0 run, holding the Lakers without a field goal in the last four minutes and 45 seconds. New York took a 76-73 lead into the fourth.

- In the fourth, the Knicks continued their hot streak, as Frank Ntilikina found Taj Gibson all alone down low for an uncontested dunk to make it an 82-75 game with 8:48 left. The Knicks defense was swarming in the quarter, as New York built an eight-point lead, their largest of the game.

The Lakers cut into the lead to keep it close, but Randle hit a tough turnaround shot and later bullied his way for a floater in the lane to put the Knicks up five. The Lakers refused to go away, though, as a Wes Matthews three and an Andre Drummond layup tied the game at 89. Rose answered right back with a tough floater to put the Knicks back up with under two minutes to go. With under 30 seconds left, the Knicks committed a 24-second violation, giving the Lakers one last look down two points. In the final 10 seconds, Matthews grabbed an offensive rebound and tied the game at 91 with 3.1 left on clock. Randle missed a last-second look, and the game went to overtime.

- In OT, the Lakers jumped out to a three-point lead, but Reggie Bullock hit a mid-range shot to cut it to one. After the Lakers stretch the lead to five, Rose hit a big three to cut the lead to two. Randle then connected on a huge three to put New York ahead by one with 1:10 left.

In the final half-minute, Talen Horton-Tucker hit a go-ahead three, and the Lakers held on. Barrett threw up a last-second three attempt at the buzzer, but it was not to be. Randle and Rose combined for 58 points in the loss.

Highlights

What's next

The Knicks will be back home on Thursday night, when they host the San Antonio Spurs at The Garden. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m.