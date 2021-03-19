Knicks takeaways from Thursday's 94-93 win over Magic, including Julius Randle's third triple-double

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alex Smith
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Julius Randle celebrating with Reggie Bullock white uniforms
Julius Randle celebrating with Reggie Bullock white uniforms

The Knicks and Magic went down to the wire on Thursday, but New York came away with a hard-fought 94-93 win over Orlando.

Here are five things to know from Thursday's win...

1. While the Knicks came into the night shorthanded at the point guard spot (down both Derrick Rose and Immanuel Quickley), they also made another change in the starting lineup, going with Alec Burks at small forward over Reggie Bullock.

Burks made a couple of early three-pointers, but the Magic went on a 15-2 run to jump out to a 20-10 lead midway through the quarter, prompting Tom Thibodeau to call a timeout. The Knicks’ cut into that Magic lead, but Orlando took a 26-24 lead into the first quarter break. RJ Barrett had nine points in the quarter, while Burks had eight. Julius Randle had four points and seven assists in the first.

2. Burks stayed hot into the second period, hitting a fadeaway jumper to put the Knicks back on top at 33-31, and giving him 14 points. Not to be out done by Burks, Bullock drilled three straight threes in the second, giving him 11 points in his first 14 minutes.

Despite being shorthanded, the Knicks played stifling defense in the first half, holding the Magic to just 35.7 percent shooting, including just 4-of-18 shooting from beyond the arc. The Knicks took a 45-44 lead into halftime, led by Burks’ 14 points. Meanwhile, Randle had just four points on 2-of-10 shooting, but he also had 10 assists and five rebounds.

3. Most of the third quarter belonged to the Knicks, as New York pushed their lead to 16 at 72-56 as Randle knocked down a three-pointer with under two minutes to go in the period. But the Magic finished the quarter on a 10-0 run, cutting the Knicks’ lead to 72-66 through three, and taking all of the momentum into the final period.

4. In the fourth, the Magic jumped back into the lead, as Evan Fournier drilled a three to put Orlando up 75-74 with under 10 minutes to go. But the Knicks began to heat up from three-point range, as Bullock, Burks and Frank Ntilikina all hit some clutch threes to put New York back on top 88-87 with under four to go. Meanwhile, Randle recorded his third triple-double of the season, providing some needed play-making.

5. The teams traded blows down the stretch, with Randle hitting big shot after big shot. With a half-minute to go, Burks hit a tough running shot to put the Knicks up by four, though he missed the and-one opportunity. After Fournier hit another huge three, the Magic then won a jump ball to earn the final possession, down by one with 13.3 seconds left. In the final seconds, Bullock came up with a huge steal to seal the Knicks’ win.

Checking out the box score, Randle set a career high in assists and recorded his third triple-double of the season with 18 points, 17 assists, and 10 rebounds. Burks had 21 points, while Bullock had 20 off the bench. Barrett finished with 17 points.

What's next

The Knicks are back on the floor Sunday, when they host the Sixers at 8:00 p.m. at Madison Square Garden.

Recommended Stories

  • Julius Randle with a 2-pointer vs the Orlando Magic

    Julius Randle (New York Knicks) with a 2-pointer vs the Orlando Magic, 03/18/2021

  • Knicks injury report has team shorthanded at PG for Thursday's game vs. Magic

    The Knicks are getting set to face the Orlando Magic Thursday night, but will be extremely shorthanded at point guard for the matchup.

  • Steve Kerr impressed by 'different' Jordan Poole since G League recall

    "There is definitely a huge difference in his play, his comfort level, confidence."

  • Begley: Keep an eye on Frank Ntilikina as the NBA trade deadline approaches

    Knicks guard Frank Ntilikina was pivotal in New York's win over the Magic. SNY NBA Insider Ian Begley explains why you should keep an eye on the young point guard ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline. Begley points out his recent play is increasing his value which head coach Tom Thibodeau has noticed and feels Ntilikina can reach his true potential with the right coaching.

  • Wizards take down league-leading Jazz behind Bradley Beal's 43 points

    Takeaways from the Wizards win over the Utah Jazz.

  • Report: Rockets hope to trade future draft assets for ‘foundation piece’

    While the Rockets have collected numerous draft assets for future years, they may not end up making many of those picks.

  • Minnie Driver Partners With iHeartMedia For ‘Minnie Questions With Minnie Driver’ Podcast

    Minnie Driver is bringing her curiosity to the podcast world, partnering with iHeartMedia to launch Minnie Questions with Minnie Driver later this month. In the talk show-style podcast, the Will & Grace and Speechless actress will ask an array of celebrity guests the same seven “mini” questions to uncover larger truths and help listeners understand […]

  • Why is Obi Toppin struggling on an otherwise feel-good Knicks team?

    NEW YORK — Opportunities are scarce for Obi Toppin. Thus far, he hasn’t earned more. The Knicks’ hyped rookie entered Thursday’s matchup against the Magic on a three-game stretch of playing fewer than nine minutes in each. He was hailed as an NBA-ready offensive juggernaut out of Dayton, the NCAA Player of the Year who triggered team president Leon Rose into celebration by falling to the ...

  • Report: New York Knicks expected to pursue Lonzo Ball in free agency

    After not agreeing to an extension with the Pelicans in the offseason, Lonzo Ball’s strong play this year in New Orleans has put the franchise, and Ball, in an interesting position. Ball’s value has skyrocketed nearly as quickly as his 3-point percentage this season, putting the Pelicans in a bind. On one hand, Ball has proven to be a terrific complement to Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram, the building blocks of the franchise. On the other hand, restricted free agency could set the Pelicans up with the choice of matching a hefty offer sheet or letting Ball walk for free.

  • How NBA fandom has changed due to COVID-19

    Teams have gone to great lengths to connect fans to seats and debit cards to ATM portals, and fans are willing to go to great lengths to attend. But fandom, they’re learning, is different this year.

  • Jets agree to deal with Dan Feeney

    The Jets have added their first offensive lineman of the offseason. Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports that the team has reached an agreement on a contract with Dan Feeney. It is a one-year deal. Feeney was a 2017 third-round pick by the Chargers and, including the playoffs, he started the last 59 games [more]

  • Everything We Know About THE LAST OF US TV Series

    HBO is adapting Naughty Dog's popular The Last of Us video game into a TV series. Here's everything we know about the show so far. The post Everything We Know About THE LAST OF US TV Series appeared first on Nerdist.

  • With Ariza traded, the Thunder received 3 draft picks for James Johnson

    Neither James Johnson nor Trevor Ariza joined the Thunder. Sam Presti still managed to pull three draft picks out of them for Oklahoma City.

  • Betting: Is there value betting against LeBron for NBA MVP?

    Jared Quay discusses his picks for the NBA Most Valuable Player as we head into the stretch run of the season.

  • LaVar Ball: Reuniting his sons would be 'biggest thing in NBA'

    LaVar Ball talked to The Times for stories published this week about his family business and three basketball-playing sons. Here are more quick takes.

  • County police shoot man in city after armed disturbance

    Investigators released new details the day after Baltimore County police officers shot a man outside a Baltimore City police station. County police said officers were called at 3 p.m. Wednesday to the 1400 block of Adamsview Road in the Woodlawn area for a report of a disturbance involving a gun. The victim told police that a man blocked his driveway and pointed a gun at him. The victim told officers the armed man left before officers arrived and was last seen driving a GMC Envoy.

  • Police: Officer shoots armed man who was reported as suicidal

    Anne Arundel County police are investigating a shooting involving one of their officers who killed a man who was reported as suicidal. Investigators are trying to figure out what led to an officer opening fire on a man suffering from a mental health issue. County police said two officers were called around 11 a.m. Thursday to a house in the 7800 block of Bodkin View Drive in Pasadena after a mental health facility told police to check on a man who was suicidal.

  • Instant analysis of Dan Feeney signing with the Jets

    The Jets didn't sign the best offensive linemen on the market but got a serviceable backup with starting experience in Dan Feeney.

  • Bangladesh eye ground-breaking New Zealand win after 2019 trauma

    Bangladesh hope to secure their first-ever win on New Zealand soil against the injury-hit Black Caps after returning to the country for the first time since they narrowly avoided the 2019 Christchurch mosques massacre.

  • Nathan Knight with a dunk vs the Oklahoma City Thunder

    Nathan Knight (Atlanta Hawks) with a dunk vs the Oklahoma City Thunder, 03/18/2021