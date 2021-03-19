Knicks takeaways from Thursday's 94-93 win over Magic, including Julius Randle's third triple-double

Julius Randle celebrating with Reggie Bullock white uniforms

The Knicks and Magic went down to the wire on Thursday, but New York came away with a hard-fought 94-93 win over Orlando.

Here are five things to know from Thursday's win...

1. While the Knicks came into the night shorthanded at the point guard spot (down both Derrick Rose and Immanuel Quickley), they also made another change in the starting lineup, going with Alec Burks at small forward over Reggie Bullock.



Burks made a couple of early three-pointers, but the Magic went on a 15-2 run to jump out to a 20-10 lead midway through the quarter, prompting Tom Thibodeau to call a timeout. The Knicks’ cut into that Magic lead, but Orlando took a 26-24 lead into the first quarter break. RJ Barrett had nine points in the quarter, while Burks had eight. Julius Randle had four points and seven assists in the first.

2. Burks stayed hot into the second period, hitting a fadeaway jumper to put the Knicks back on top at 33-31, and giving him 14 points. Not to be out done by Burks, Bullock drilled three straight threes in the second, giving him 11 points in his first 14 minutes.

Despite being shorthanded, the Knicks played stifling defense in the first half, holding the Magic to just 35.7 percent shooting, including just 4-of-18 shooting from beyond the arc. The Knicks took a 45-44 lead into halftime, led by Burks’ 14 points. Meanwhile, Randle had just four points on 2-of-10 shooting, but he also had 10 assists and five rebounds.

3. Most of the third quarter belonged to the Knicks, as New York pushed their lead to 16 at 72-56 as Randle knocked down a three-pointer with under two minutes to go in the period. But the Magic finished the quarter on a 10-0 run, cutting the Knicks’ lead to 72-66 through three, and taking all of the momentum into the final period.

4. In the fourth, the Magic jumped back into the lead, as Evan Fournier drilled a three to put Orlando up 75-74 with under 10 minutes to go. But the Knicks began to heat up from three-point range, as Bullock, Burks and Frank Ntilikina all hit some clutch threes to put New York back on top 88-87 with under four to go. Meanwhile, Randle recorded his third triple-double of the season, providing some needed play-making.

5. The teams traded blows down the stretch, with Randle hitting big shot after big shot. With a half-minute to go, Burks hit a tough running shot to put the Knicks up by four, though he missed the and-one opportunity. After Fournier hit another huge three, the Magic then won a jump ball to earn the final possession, down by one with 13.3 seconds left. In the final seconds, Bullock came up with a huge steal to seal the Knicks’ win.

Checking out the box score, Randle set a career high in assists and recorded his third triple-double of the season with 18 points, 17 assists, and 10 rebounds. Burks had 21 points, while Bullock had 20 off the bench. Barrett finished with 17 points.

What's next

The Knicks are back on the floor Sunday, when they host the Sixers at 8:00 p.m. at Madison Square Garden.