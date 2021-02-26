Knicks Takeaways from Thursday's 140-121 win over Kings, including best offensive game of season

Immanuel Quickley and Obi Toppin high five

The Knicks shot the lights out of the building and had their best offensive performance of the season in a 140-121 win over the Kings.

Here's seven takeaways from Thursday's games:

1. If you blinked once, you'd have seen the Knicks double the Kings right out of the gate, taking a 16-8 lead. If you blinked again, you'd have found yourself all of a sudden seeing the Kings take a 19-16 lead after an 11-0 run that caught the Knicks sleeping.

From then on, it was a back and forth game that New York ended up taking an edge in. The Knicks were fueled by Derrick Rose, who started the ball game 5-of-5 and had 11 points after the first quarter. Rose got his first start since returning to the Knicks with Elfrid Payton out with a sore hamstring.

2. Tom Thibodeau subbed in Immanuel Quickley for Rose, and the rookie picked up right where he left off, starting his night 4-for-4 from the field. Quickley hit an And-1 three-pointer with with 1.1 seconds left in the first to cap off a wild quarter for the Knicks and end a rough 3-of-22 streak from Quickley in the last three games.

3. Frank Ntilikina checked into a game for the first time since Dec. 29 after falling out of Thibodeau's rotation. He gave Knicks fans a reminder of what kind of motor he has, taking a charge in the second quarter.

4. Riding Rose's, Quickley's and Julius Randle's coattails, the Knicks put together their best half of the year. New York took a 77-62 lead into the halftime locker rooms after the Knicks shot 66 percent from the field, 53 percent from three and a perfect 10-of-10 from the free throw line.

5. The Kings cut into the lead in the third, outscoring the Knicks 32-24. De'Aaron Fox put in nine points and Harrison Barnes added another 13 to help Sacramento get back into the game after the Knicks took an 18-point lead.

6. The Knicks halted the Kings' initial charge at the end of the third and beginning of the fourth by taking their then-largest lead of the game at 20. But Sacramento responded with a 7-0 run to stick around.

Story continues

But Alec Burks came alive in the fourth, scoring 19 of his season high 24 points in the final quarter to help secure the 140-121 win over the Kings -- their ninth straight loss.

The 140 points are the highest the Knicks have scored all season. The Knicks were 19-of-36 from three in the win.

7. A lot of guys had big nights in this high scoring affair. For the Knicks, Randle had 21 points and 14 rebounds, Quickley had 25 points and Rose had 18 points and six assists.

Ntilikina's return resulted in seven points on 3-of-6 shooting and three steals.

For the Kings, Fox finished with 29 points and 11 assists, Barnes had 22 points, seven rebounds and five assists, Marvin Begley had 19 points and rookie Tyrese Haliburton had 17 points and four steals.

Highlights



What's Next?

The Knicks look to get back up to .500 when they host the Indiana Pacers on Saturday at MSG. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m.