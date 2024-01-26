Knicks takeaways from Thursday's 122-84 win over Nuggets, including dominating the defending champs

The Knicks dominated the defending-champion Denver Nuggets, 122-84, on Thursday night at Madison Square Garden to push their winning streak to five games.



Here are some takeaways...

- With Isaiah Hartenstein remaining out with an Achilles injury, Jericho Sims got the start for the second straight game alongside Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, OG Anunoby, and Julius Randle.

- MVP-candidate Nikola Jokic was proving to be a problem early on, reeling in seven first quarter rebounds and scoring six of Denver's first seven points, but the rest of the team started out 0-for-9 from the field with a pair of turnovers.

The Knicks, on the other hand, got off to a strong start after Tuesday night's thrilling come-from-behind win over the crosstown rival Nets, as they hit seven of their first 10 shots to jump out to a double-digit lead.

Behind some tenacious defense, a combined 17 points from their dynamic duo of Brunson (9) and Randle (8), and a pair of threes from DiVincenzo, New York held a 33-21 advantage after one.

- The Knicks' second unit has struggled of late, but they carried the hot start into the second quarter, as Precious Achiuwa's strong play on both ends (four points, seven rebounds, two blocks) and a pair of threes from Miles 'Deuce' McBride and Quentin Grimes helped push the lead up to as much as 18.



Denver went on a 6-0 run towards the end of the second frame, but with Jokic in the locker room after being poked in the eye, the Knicks were able to push the lead back up to 21 heading into the halftime break.

From top-to-bottom, New York put together one of their most dominant halves of the season, as all nine Knicks who played in the first half recorded a point, and they shot 51 percent from the field while drilling nine threes. They also held Denver to 41 points, which was the fewest they've put up through two quarters all season.

- Randle, DiVincenzo, and Anunoby all drilled threes early in the third quarter, and a few minutes later, Brunson's steal and breakaway dunk (yes, you read that correctly) stretched the lead to 27, which was Denver's largest deficit of the season.

- New York continued adding on from there with a red-hot Anunoby and Randle leading the way, and Denver pulled their starters heading into the final frame, to hand the Knicks a dominant wire-to-wire win.

Anunoby was a plus-26 and put together one of his best showings since joining the Knicks, finishing with a team-high 26 points (14 in the second half) and six steals.

Brunson sat the whole fourth quarter because of the blowout, so he saw his streak of five consecutive 30+ point games snapped after finishing with 21. Randle also fell victim of the limited minutes, as he was on pace for a triple-double with a line of 21-8-7.

The bench was also productive as McBride went 4-for-5 from downtown, Grimes finished with 19 points on 7-of-11 shooting from the field, and Achiuwa reeled in a team-high 10 rebounds.



The Knicks have another tough test as they host Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat in a rematch of the 2023 Eastern Conference Semifinals on Saturday afternoon at 3:00 p.m.