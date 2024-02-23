Knicks takeaways from Thursday's 110-96 win over 76ers, including Bojan Bogdanovic's perfect night from deep

The Knicks kicked off the start of the second half of their season with a 110-96 win over the Philadelphia 76ers to move 1.5 games in front of them for the No. 4 seed.

Here are the takeaways...

- To nobody’s surprise, Jalen Brunson got the Knicks’ second half of the season started with a steal and made a field goal to give New York a 2-0 lead in its first game out of the All-Star break. After Tyrese Maxey made a three-pointer, Josh Hart responded with one of his own to retake the lead and start a 13-0 run helped out by great perimeter shooting.

- The Sixers began knocking down some shots after more than four minutes without a make, and even after a 9-2 Philadelphia run, the Knicks maintained a comfortable lead throughout the quarter.

Hart continued to be a factor offensively, as was Alec Burks who made two threes in the final three minutes off the bench, including one with 43.1 seconds left for New York’s final shot of the quarter.

After one, the Knicks led 32-21.

- In the second quarter it was more of the same for New York, except this time it was Bojan Bogdanovic who couldn’t miss, especially from beyond the arc. Bogdanovic finished the quarter with 19 points on 7-of-8 shooting and 5-for-5 from three. Ironically, his only misses came on a driving layup and two free throw attempts.

The veteran small forward acquired from the Detroit Pistons at the trade deadline scored more than half of the Knicks’ 37 second-quarter points by himself as New York’s lead ballooned to as many as 26 points thanks to a 15-2 run late in the quarter.

The Knicks entered halftime with a commanding 69-46 lead.

- However, Philadelphia wouldn’t go away quietly. A 13-2 run out of the break cut New York’s lead to 12 points, although the Knicks immediately followed with a 10-0 run that gave them a 22-point lead once again. But once again, like two heavy-weight boxers going all out, the Sixers countered with a 15-3 swing that had them down just 10 points.

- Bogdanovic made another three-pointer late in the third to stay perfect on the night from deep and give his team a 13-point lead. They were the only points he scored in the quarter. Brunson had 12 points in the quarter with eight of them coming at the line where he didn’t miss all night (11-for-11).

- Overall, the Knicks were outscored 35-22 in the third, had as many field goals as turnovers with five and entered the fourth quarter with a 91-81 lead.

- The start of the fourth was a bit choppy as both teams shot poorly. Despite that, the 76ers brought the game to within six points with 8:52 left to play. That was as close as Philadelphia would get, though, as Donte DiVincenzo made a couple of timely threes in the quarter and scored eight of New York’s 19 points in the last frame.

- It wasn’t pretty on either side as both teams combined for just 34 points in the final 12 minutes of regulation, but the Knicks made some clutch shots when they needed to and held the Sixers to just 15 fourth-quarter points.

- Three players on the Knicks finished with a double-double: Brunson (21 points, 12 assists), Precious Achiuwa (18 points, 11 rebounds) and Hart (18 points, 12 rebounds).

- Maxey led all scorers with 35, but nobody else on the Sixers had more than 14 points.

The Knicks go back home to MSG to begin a four-game homestand starting on Saturday, Feb. 24 at 8:30 p.m. against the Eastern Conference-leading Boston Celtics (43-12).