Knicks Takeaways from Sunday's 99-91 preseason loss to Pistons, including three-point shooting struggles

Julius Randle push Pistons

After a six-point win over the Pistons to open the preseason Friday, the Knicks suffered a 99-91 loss Sunday at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. >> Box score

Five things to know from Sunday's preseason game

1. The Knicks stuck with a same starting lineup of Elfrid Payton, Alec Burks, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle and Nerlens Noel. Among the notable decisions for a second straight game, New York started Noel at center over Mitchell Robinson.

Noel was plus-11 while scoring three points on a 1-for-4 mark from the floor and grabbing nine rebounds in 20 minutes. Robinson, meanwhile, posted a minus-16 rating with eight points on 4-of-6 shooting and collected five boards in 19 minutes off the bench.

2. Of the Knicks' starters, Randle was a constant, scoring 18 points but on 4-for-11 shooting while grabbing six rebounds and dishing a team-high four assists in 32 minutes. Randle got to the free-throw line often with a 9-of-12 mark to show.

3. After a quiet first half with six points, Barrett came to life in the third quarter, where he dropped 11 of his final -- and game-high -- 25. With Barrett's early-second-half resurgence, the Knicks turned a 52-42 halftime deficit to a 75-all tie into the fourth quarter. Barrett shot 10 of 17 from the field but posted just a 1-for-5 clip on three-pointers.

4. Eighth-overall selection Obi Toppin grabbed headlines Friday with an 11-point debut, but the Knicks' other 2020 NBA Draft first-round pick -- No. 25 Immanuel Quickley -- did not play. Sunday served as a debut for Quickley, who logged nine minutes and scored two points -- his layup at the 5:59 mark of the second quarter. He grabbed an offensive rebound and scored on the other end, making 1 of 3 field goals. Toppin contributed four points but struggled from the floor with a 1-of-9 mark, including 1 for 6 from deep.

5. While the Knicks largely leaned on a double-digit trio of Barrett (25), Randle (18) and Burks (15), New York was inconsistent as a whole offensively -- specifically behind the three-point line. The Knicks shot 24.2% from long range on an 8-of-33 clip. Burks was a bright spot at times and led the Knicks by going 3 for 5 on triples. But as a collective, the Knicks struggled once more from long range, following a Friday performance where the team shot 21.7% (5 of 23).

Highlights

What's next

The Knicks (1-1) return to MSG for a pair of home games against the Cleveland Cavaliers, starting with a 7:30 p.m. tip-off Wednesday. New York then hosts the Cavs (1-0) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, ending a brief preseason slate of just four games.