Knicks Takeaways from Sunday's 130-110 win over Bucks, including 3-pointers raining from downtown

Elfrid Payton and Reggie Bullock play D on Giannis

The Knicks stun the Bucks 130-110 at MSG as they win their first game of the season >> Box Score

Here's five takeaways from Sunday's game:

1. Julius Randle and Elfrid Payton are the MVPs of the Knicks' first win of the season, leading the team to victory over the Bucks — last season's No. 1 seed in the East — Sunday night. The two are both in their second season in New York and seem to be adjusting better to the lights of MSG.



Randle put up 29 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists, while hitting 3-5 shots from three and having to defend the reigning back-to-back MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo, on the opposite end.

Payton was extremely efficient Sunday after a rough 0-6 outing Saturday, going 12-16 from the field and 3-3 from three, finishing the game with 27 points in 29 minutes and seven assists.

2. Milwaukee never had control in this one, only ever leading by two points early. A surprising effort by a team that many consider a championship contender. The Knicks went up three after the first before breaking things up with a 31-18 second quarter, and they never looked back, eventually leading by as much as 28 before the game ended 130-110.

3. Antetokounmpo finished with 27 points, 13 rebounds, five assists and three steals, but had a -13 plus-minus on the court, as the Bucks fell to 1-2 — not something they should be too concerned with considering they were 2-2 and then 6-3 to start last season before ripping off 18 straight wins.

4. The Knicks were draining threes all night long, nailing 16-27 from beyond the arc. Guys like Frank Ntilikina (4-4) and Payton (3-3), who usually aren't the best outside shooters, joined the party. Alec Burks has looked like a steal for the Knicks so far this season, nailing another four threes off the bench Sunday night.

5. Former Knicks forward Bobby Portis made his return to MSG since signing a two-year deal with the Bucks during the offseason. Playing 26 minutes off the bench, Portis put up 17 points and seven rebounds.

What's Next?

Coming off a back-to-back, the Knicks will get the day off Monday before returning to action Tuesday night against the Cavaliers in Cleveland. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.