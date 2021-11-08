Knicks takeaways from Sunday's 126-109 loss to Cavs, including Ricky Rubio's telling 37 points

Julius Randle loose ball Cavs cropped 11/7/2021

The Knicks fell behind in a lopsided third quarter and never recovered, suffering a 126-109 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers at MSG.

Five things to know from Sunday's game

1. Without Kemba Walker (rest), the Knicks rolled with a starting five of Derrick Rose, Evan Fournier, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson. Rose scored 17 points on 8-of-14 shooting while dishing five assists in 29 minutes.

2. A pair of younger guards, Immanuel Quickley and Quentin Grimes saw more time off the bench behind Rose. Quickley reached double figures by dropping 12 points on 3-of-8 shooting and a perfect 4-for-4 mark from the free-throw line in 20 minutes. Meanwhile, Grimes logged 12 minutes and contributed six points on a 2-of-3 clip behind the arc.

3. Barrett struggled mightily, mustering a season-low six points on 3-of-13 shooting and woeful 0-for-6 showing from deep. The performance was Barrett's worst of New York's early 2021-22 campaign.

4. Randle paced the Knicks by scoring a team-high 19 points on 7-of-17 shooting while grabbing seven rebounds and distributing seven assists in 37 minutes, but New York could not stop Cleveland's Ricky Rubio or Evan Mobley. Rubio lit the Knicks up with a game-high 37 points off the bench and Mobley -- a rookie, as the 2021 NBA Draft's No. 3 overall pick -- followed by producing a 26-point, nine-rebound effort.

5. While the Knicks never went away, remaining within striking distance and cutting the Cavs' lead to single digits multiple times in the fourth quarter -- including 113-106 with 3:51 left after Rose's jumper -- the damage stemmed from the lopsided third period. New York's slow start to the second half resulted in a 33-18 disadvantage as Cleveland (7-4) controlled an 89-75 margin entering the game's final 12 minutes.

Highlights

What's next

The Knicks (6-4), who have lost three of their past four games, seek a bounce-back performance with a quick turnaround Monday. They are at the 8-2 Philadelphia 76ers for a 7 p.m. tip-off from Wells Fargo Center.