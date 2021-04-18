Knicks takeaways from Sunday's 122-112 OT win over Pelicans, including sixth-straight win behind Julius Randle's 33 points

Knicks Julius Randle guarding Zion Williamson

The Knicks won their sixth-straight game, beating the New Orleans Pelicans 122-112 in overtime on Sunday afternoon.

Here are some key takeaways

- Julius Randle didn't score in the first quarter, as the Knicks trailed the Pelicans after one, 25-21. He and the rest of the Knicks picked it up in the second, going on a 31-13 run and outscoring Zion Williamson and the Pelicans 36-19, leading 57-44 at halftime.

Randle had 16 points in the second, shooting 5-of-13 in the half with four assists. RJ Barrett had 12 points on 5-of-8 shooting, but turned the ball four times. Williamson had 16 points in the half for New Orleans, and big man Steven Adams nearly had a double-double already with eight points and nine rebounds.



- Derrick Rose had a good first half off the bench for the Knicks, recording 11 first half points on 4-of-8 shooting, three assists and a rebound.



- Nerlens Noel scored six points and had two rebounds with a block in the first half. He injured his hand and headed to the locker room, but eventually returned to the game. Taj Gibson led the team with seven boards in the first half.



- Eric Bledsoe scored 10 points in the beginning of the third quarter as the Pelicans went on a 13-2 run to close the gap to 59-57. Williamson scored in transition for the and-one layup on Barrett for his fourth foul of the game, but he remained on the court.

Williamson threw down an alley-oop dunk with about thirty seconds left in the third to tie the game at 79-79, as the Pelicans outscored the Knicks 35-22 in the quarter. Barrett had a look in the corner at the buzzer, but he missed his first three of the night after starting 2-of-2.

-Randle found Immanuel Quickley open on the wing, as he hit his first shot of the night with a three to tie the game at 84-84 in the fourth. The back-and-forth game continued with Williamson poking the ball loose from Randle and taking it the length of the court for the layup to take a 92-90 lead. Randle then tied it back up with a step-back jumper, giving him 28 points in the game.

- Barrett fouled out with 4:07 left in the game, as Williamson would make both foul shots to extend the lead to 97-92. The former No. 1 pick then exited the game to get stretched out on the sidelines.

Rose made it a four point game with under two minutes left, and then hit a three on the next possession to make it 101-98. Noel grabbed an offensive rebound and got fouled on the way up, he made both foul shots as the Knicks now trailed by just one.

- Down three with 7.8 seconds left, Tom Thibodeau called time out to draw up a play. Rose got into the lane and found Reggie Bullock in the corner for a game-tying three with 2.3 seconds left. Bledsoe missed a fadeaway jumper as time expired, as the Knicks and Pelicans headed to OT tied at 103-103.

- Bullock stayed hot, drilling another three to put the Knicks up 110-105 on Julius Randle's tenth assist of the game. Noel made a huge block on Brandon Ingram at the rim, but came down hard on the floor once again, luckily he got up and stayed in the game.

Randle nailed a three with the shock clock expiring to give the Knicks a 117-109 lead and close out the game. He finished the night with 33 points, 10 assists, five rebounds, and five steals.

The Knicks will stay at home and go up against the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.