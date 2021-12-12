Knicks takeaways from Sunday's 112-97 loss to Bucks, including Quentin Grimes' career-high 27 points

Knicks Quentin Grimes attacks vs Bucks

The shorthanded Knicks couldn't find a way to stop the Bucks, losing 112-97 on Sunday afternoon at home.

Here are the takeaways….

- With RJ Barrett and Obi Toppin out due to health and safety protocols and Alec Burks out due to personal reasons, Tom Thibodeau started Julius Randle, Derrick Rose, Nerlens Noel, Evan Fournier, and rookie Quentin Grimes for the first time. That group hasn't spent much time playing together and it showed early on in the first quarter. The Knicks trailed the Bucks 26-16 after the first.





- Turnovers continued to hurt the Knicks as they trailed by as much as 21 points throughout the second quarter. Randle made his first basket of the game with 5:39 left in the second quarter, hitting a three-pointer after starting 0-of-3 from the field. Hot shooting by Grimes and Kevin Knox off the bench got the Knicks back to within 10 points.

- The Bucks outscored the Knicks 35-32 in the second quarter and led 61-48 at the half, as Khris Middleton scored 16 points. Grimes was the high scorer for the Knicks with 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting and 3-of-5 from deep, while both Knox and Rose had eight points each. New York committed nine turnovers in the first half and shot 7-of-22 from three.

- Grimes started the second half with another three, but former Knick Bobby Portis hit back-to-back jump shots as the Bucks kept up their hot shooting. Grimes showed no hesitation and hit a three-pointer on three out of four straight possessions. Rose made a three to cut the lead to 74-65 with eight minutes left in the third quarter.

Grimes set a franchise rookie record with his seventh three-pointer of the game.

- The Bucks went on a small run to close out the quarter and led 93-79 heading into the fourth. They outscored New York 32-31 in the third.

- Randle's struggles continued in the fourth, getting called for an offensive foul instead of shooting an easy jumper. Immanuel Quickley saved the ball from going out of bounds and then made a deep three-pointer, as the Knicks trailed 99-85 with 7:39 left in the game. Knox made back-to-back threes to cut the Milwaukee lead to 104-91 with 4:14 remaining.

Story continues

Grimes finished the game with a career-high 27 points in 40 minutes of action in his first career start. He shot 9-of-17 from the field and was 7-of-13 from beyond the arc. He also chipped in three rebounds, three assists, and three steals. Rose and Knox both finished with 18 points, while Randle scored only eight points and had seven turnovers.

Highlights





What’s next

The Knicks will stay at home and face off against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.