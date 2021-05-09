Knicks Takeaways from Sunday's 106-100 win over Clippers, including Derrick Rose's 25 points off bench

Knicks' Derrick Rose no look pass vs. Clippers

The Knicks get a big effort from Derrick Rose off the bench to beat the LA Clippers, 106-100 on Sunday.

Here's a few takeaways from the game:

1. RJ Barrett and Reggie Bullock led the charge for the Knicks in the first quarter by each chipping in seven points. Derrick Rose put up eight points on 4-of-4 off the bench, as he went on a bit of a back and forth battle with Kawhi Leonard (nine points) in the last few minutes of the quarter.

Julius Randle made just 1-of-5 shot attempts, but still contributed by leading all players with four rebounds. Reggie Jackson was a perfect 3-of-3 for eight points as well.

After the first 12 minutes, the Clippers held a slim 29-26 lead.

2. Nerlens Noel added a new clip to his career highlight reel after blocking a Leonard dunk attempt in the second quarter.

Leonard was making his way to the basket after spinning free of a Barrett steal attempt, and had a clear lane for an easy throw down. Noel got into the paint and met Leonard up at the rim, sending the ball back down to stop the free two points -- Ivica Zubac scooped up the rebound and served up a two-handed stuff of his own, but the highlight of the possession goes to Noel nonetheless.

3. Rose continued to help the Knicks stay afloat, finishing the first half with 19 points (11 in the second) on 9-of-10 shooting and seven assists. It was his best scoring half of the season.

Paul George came alive in the second while Leonard was on the bench, pouring in 14 points on 6-of-12 shooting in the quarter to lead the Clippers after two.

Despite Randle struggling (four points on 2-of-8 shooting), the Knicks scored 16 of the final 21 points in the quarter -- including Barrett's second three of the game -- to take a 56-54 lead into halftime.

4. Both teams started a combined 0-of-8 out of the halftime locker rooms until Marcus Morris hit a mid-range jumper -- which ended an 0-of-7 streak of his own.

Bullock caught fire from three, hitting his fifth of the game with 2:10 to go in the third to give the Knicks their first double-digit lead of the game. The Clips cut it to a five-point game on a Patrick Beverly three to end the third quarter.

Story continues

5. The Clippers got the deficit down to as low as three-points early in the fourth, but the Knicks wouldn't go away.

Even though he had a tough day from the field, Randle maintained his elite status this season after taking over for the Knicks in the final minutes with the Clippers trying to battle back.

Randle scored three baskets in a row as George and Leonard lead a storm back. When the moment counted most, Randle was there to lead the team and pick up a huge road win to end a two-game losing streak.

6. Randle finished with 14 points on 7-of-19 shooting, 14 rebounds and five rebounds. Barrett added 18 points (4-of-7 from three), seven boards and four assists, and Bullock put up 24 points after hitting five threes.

Rose led the team with 25 points (11-of-17), eight assists and six rebounds off the bench.

Leonard finished by leading all scorers with 29 points, but shot just 9-of-26 from the field. George finished with 18 points and eight rebounds.

Highlights:

What's Next:

The Knicks will stay in Los Angeles to face the Lakers on Tuesday night at 10 p.m.