Knicks Takeaways from Sunday's 103-99 win over Timberwolves, including holding off 21-point comeback

Julius Randle posting up vs. Timberwolves

The Knicks held off a 21-point comeback from the Timberwolves to pull out a 103-99 victory Sunday night.

Here are six takeaways from Sunday's game:

1. Julius Randle's 25 point and 14 rebound night was matched by Karl Anthony-Town's 27 point and 15 rebound, to help the Timberwolves come back from a 21-point deficit in the third quarter and take this game to the brink.

But the Knicks managed to hold the Wolves down and avoid what would've arguably been their worst loss of the season.





2. The Knicks started Sunday's game as a unit, taking a 30-18 lead after one and a 60-51 lead at the half off a joint effort on the floor. By halftime, all starters had at least seven points, with Randle leading the way with 12. Randle and Nerlens Noel each had five boards, while Elfrid Payton dished out four assists to lead the passing display.

3. In the third, the Knicks had their way with the Timberwolves, taking as large as a 21-point lead. But the Timberwolves clawed their way back in the fourth, going on a 17-4 run to cut the lead down to just three. New York started the quarter just 1-of-8 from the field, going extremely cold at a very inopportune time.

4. With the Knicks up 95-94 with 3:23 to play, Randle picked up his fifth foul, joining Noel as players one foul away from exiting the game. Towns took Noel down inside and spun for a hook shot to give the Wolves their first lead since the first quarter. Just a couple minutes later, he fouled out to leave the Knicks' big man rotation down to Taj Gibson, with Mitchell Robinson still out.



Alec Burks iced the game with four free throws in the final seconds to keep the Knicks away from a catastrophe.

5. RJ Barrett continued to show flashes of potential greatness Sunday night, scoring on some acrobatic plays and helping the Knicks down the stretch where he could. He finished with 21 points on 10-of-20 shooting.

Payton finished with 11 points seven assists, having a solid outing as the Knicks' main game manager on the night.

6. Immanuel Quickley had a quiet evening and clearly wasn't a part of Tom Thibodeau's game plan Sunday. The rookie played just nine minutes and was 1-of-5 from the floor, finishing with five points. Obi Toppin played the same amount of minutes, but mustered up just two points.

Highlights:

What's Next?

The Knicks host the Golden State Warriors the MSG on Tuesday. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.

