Knicks Takeaways from Sunday's 102-96 win over Raptors, including clutch RJ Barrett

The Knicks survived the Raptors' comeback to hold on and get back to .500 with a 102-96 win on Sunday night.

Here are the takeaways from the games:

1. Julius Randle had a triple-double in his previous game but shot just 4-of-12 from the field on Sunday, and those shooting struggles seemed to carry over into this one. The All-Star went 7-of-19 from the field and 1-of-8 from three.

And yet, he still put on a great performance overall, finishing the game with 26 points, eight rebounds and five assists to help lead the Knicks to a tough, gritty win over the Raptors.

2. The Knicks came out strong and handled the Raptors on both sides of the ball, hitting shots from all over the floor, while keeping Toronto under 30 percent shooting from the field after one quarter.

3. After the Knicks seemed to be in control and cruising to an easy win, the Raptors went on a 16-4 run to cut it to just a six-point deficit, and then another 8-0 run later in the quarter as the Knicks went into the fourth down 78-76. Gary Trent Jr. had 14 points in the quarter, while Pascal Siakam added another nine.

4. With under four minutes to play in the third, there was a unique 11-minute, 26-second rain delay inside of Madison Square Garden, after players noticed a drip coming down from the roof onto a spot on the court.

It must be a New York thing, because the last rain delay to occur during an NBA game? In Brooklyn back in 2014.

5. The Raptors completed their comeback in the early going of the fourth, taking their first lead of the game with 10 minutes left to play. Malachi Flynn was letting it fly from deep, seemingly taking over for Trent in the "on fire" category from the third.

After Toronto took as large as a four-point lead, the two sides were tied with under five minutes to play. The Knicks got ahead by five and then proceeded to go back and forth with the Raptors in scoring before an RJ Barrett dagger three from the right corner put the game into foul and timeout mode with 31.9 seconds to play.

6. With 14.9 seconds to play and the Knicks up two with the ball, Alec Burks threw a bad pass that was intercepted by Kyle Lowry, who then went on the break. Lowry found Siakam, but he bobbled the pass and ended up double-dribbling with it and turning the ball back over.

The Raptors fouled Randle, who knocked down both shots and put the game away for good.

7. Barrett had a 19-point night to go with five assists. Derrick Rose had 11 points off the bench. Nerlens Noel nearly had a double-double with nine points and 13 rebounds, and added four blocks as he continues to play well in Mitchell Robinson's absence.

8. The rookie duo of Obi Toppin and Immanuel Quickley were ineffective in this one. Toppin scored just two points and grabbed three rebounds, but he played just five minutes, whereas Quickley got 18 minutes of play, but only put up three points on 1-of-8 shooting and five rebounds.

What's Next:

The Knicks will host the Los Angeles Lakers at Madison Square Garden on Monday, with tipoff set for 7:30 p.m.