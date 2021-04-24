Knicks takeaways from Saturday's 120-103 win over the Raptors, including 19 points off the bench from Derrick Rose

Knicks Derrick Rose drives against Raptors

The Knicks pulled away in the fourth quarter and picked up their ninth straight win with a 120-103 victory over Toronto at Madison Square Garden on Saturday.

Five things to know from Saturday’s game

1. The Knicks took a 64-59 lead into halftime thanks in part to a 20-point first half from Julius Randle. The Knicks also shot 10-for-17 from three-point range in the first half with Randle sinking four and Reggie Bullock draining three. Randle finished with 31 points and 10 rebounds, while Bullock added 16 points.

2. After maintaining their five-point lead through the third quarter, the Knicks opened up the fourth on a 9-0 run to make it a 14-point game, their biggest lead of the contest. The Raptors pulled it to within seven, but the Knicks stepped on the gas again, closing the game on a 13-3 run.

3. RJ Barrett picked up a double-double, scoring 25 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. Barrett was instrumental in the Knicks’ second half explosion, with 20 of his 25 points coming after the break.

4. Derrick Rose paced the Knicks’ second unit, scoring 19 points and seven assists in 32 minutes off the bench. Obi Toppin played just nine minutes, but hit two big three-pointers early in the fourth quarter to extend the Knicks’ lead.

5. The Raptors got 80 of their 103 points from just three players (Pascial Siacam, OG Anunoby and Fred VanVleet), but Kyle Lowry scored just four points and shot 1-for-10 from the field, including 0-for-8 from beyond the arc.

What’s next

The Knicks are back in action on Monday when they play host to the Suns at 7:30 p.m. at Madison Square Garden.