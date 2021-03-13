Knicks takeaways from Saturday's 119-97 win over Thunder, including RJ Barrett's first career 30-point game

RJ Barrett jumper blue uniform

The Knicks started slowly but found their groove to come away with a 119-97 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday afternoon.

Here are five things to know from Saturday's win...

1. After a sluggish effort in Thursday’s 33-point loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, the Knicks came out of the gates slow on Saturday, forcing Tom Thibodeau to call an early timeout with OKC out to an early 7-2 lead.

But Julius Randle did his part to help get the Knicks going, scoring eight points in the quarter. Rookie Immanuel Quickley also hit a couple of his patented floaters in the period (scoring six points in all), but the Thunder held a 31-22 lead after one, as the Knicks allowed them to shoot a whopping 70.6 percent from the floor.



2. Quickley stayed aggressive to start the second quarter, hitting a pair of three-pointers to continue his impressive run off the bench. Alec Burks also stepped up off the bench, converting on an acrobatic and-one and finishing with nine points in the quarter while playing some point guard. RJ Barrett also came to life in the quarter, and the Knicks erased an 11-point deficit to take their first lead of the game at 49-48 with under four to go in the half.

The Knicks turned things around in second quarter, taking a 56-54 lead into the half. Randle had 14 points at the break, while Quickley had 12 and Barrett added 10.

3. In the third period, the Knicks continued their balanced scoring attack, led by Randle, Quickley, and Barrett. Quickley continued to lean on his floater, a shot that he hasn’t featured as much of late with teams trying to take it away from him. Barrett, meanwhile, looked incredibly confident with his shot, as he scored 13 points in the third quarter alone, giving him his third-straight 20-point game.

The Knicks took an 88-78 lead into the fourth, with Barrett leading all scorers with 23 points, while Quickley was right behind him with 21 points.

4. In the fourth, Randle ended up recording his second triple-double of the season and the eighth of his pro career. Randle became the first Knick since Mark Jackson in 1988-89 to have multiple triple-doubles in the same season.

Story continues

The Knicks were able to capture all of the momentum and stretch out their lead in the fourth, going on to secure their first win of the second half.

5. Taking a look at the box score, Barrett finished with a career-best 32 points with five rebounds and three assists. Randle stuffed the stat sheet with 26 points, 12 rebounds, and 12 assists. Quickley finished with 21 points off the bench.

Highlights

What's next

The Knicks are back in action on Monday night, when they take on the Nets at 8:00 p.m.