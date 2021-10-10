Knicks takeaways from Saturday's 117-99 preseason win over Wizards, including knock-down three-point shooting

Evan Fournier floater 10/5 cropped

The Knicks shot the lights out as they pulled away for their 117-99 preseason win over the Wizards at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

Five things to know from Saturday's game

1. New York was on point from behind the three-point line, shooting 46.2% on a 24-for-52 clip. Off the bench, PG Derrick Rose and SF Kevin Knox respectively packed a punch from downtown, combining to shoot 7 of 9.

2. Alongside starting PG Kemba Walker, SGs Evan Fournier and RJ Barrett paced the Knicks among a handful of double-digit scorers. Fournier led Knicks starters with 14 points on 3-of-9 shooting, including a 2-for-7 clip from long range and all six free-throw attempts made, in 25 minutes on the floor.

3. Barrett, meanwhile, added 18 points on 5-of-12 shooting -- all field goals but one coming from deep -- while going 4 for 6 on free throws and dishing four assists in 31 minutes. Barrett and the Wizards' Deni Avdija tied as the game-high scorers.

4. The Knicks broke away from a 59-55 halftime lead when a run sparked midway through the third quarter. An alley-oop dunk assisted by Fournier from the three-point line to PF Obi Toppin put the Knicks up 86-73 with 2:24 left in the third quarter, serving as an exclamation mark.

5. Toppin and SG Immaunel Quickley, a fellow second-year pro, flashed for the Knicks. While Toppin scored 13 points on 5-of-9 shooting and grabbed eight rebounds in 28 minutes with the starters, Quickley contributed 11 points, including three triples on five attempts, and three assists in 20 minutes off the bench.

Highlights

What's next

The Knicks host the Detroit Pistons Wednesday at MSG, a 7:30 p.m. tip-off.