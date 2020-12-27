Knicks Takeaways from Saturday's 109-89 loss to Sixers, including Julius Randle's 25-point performance

Julius Randle vs 76ers

The Knicks lost to the Philadelphia 76ers 109-89 on Saturday night in their home opener, as Julius Randle led the team with 25 points. >> Box Score

Takeaways from Saturday’s game

1. Randle led the Knicks in the first quarter, scoring 11 points in 10 minutes of action. While guard Alec Burks chipped in 9 points off the bench. Philadelphia 76ers superstar center Joel Embiid scored 10 points and grabbed five rebounds as the Sixers and Knicks were tied at 27-27 at the end of the first quarter.



2. With Immanuel Quickley out due to an injury, Dennis Smith Jr. was the first point guard off the bench. Smith Jr. scored two points in the half with two assists in seven minutes on the court.

Kevin Knox II started to find his shooting stroke as the former Kentucky wing went 2-of-3 from the field with a three for a total of five points in the first half. Randle continued his hot hand, scoring another seven points in the second quarter, but the Knicks trailed Philly 60-55.

3. RJ Barrett struggled in the first half, scoring just four points and going 1-of-11 from the field (0-of-6 from three) in 19 minutes. His struggles continued in the third quarter, missing two more shots as the game started to slip away from the Knicks.

The Sixers outscored the Knicks 26-14 in the third quarter, extending their lead to 86-69.

4. Randle finished with a team-high 25 points and seven rebounds, while Burks finished with 22 points off the bench. Barrett ended up with 10 points, six rebounds, and four assists in 37 minutes.

5. Mitchell Robinson played had a tough matchup on his hands against Embiid, but he managed to record 11 points, nine rebounds, and one block. The Sixers big man scored a game-high 27 points to go along with 10 rebounds and one block.



Highlights

What’s Next

The Knicks will play again on Sunday against reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks at Madison Square Garden at 7:30 p.m.