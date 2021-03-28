Knicks takeaways from Saturday's 102-96 win over Bucks, including a clutch performance from Alec Burks

Burks celebrates three-pointer

The Knicks held on to a victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday, taking them down 102-96.

Here are some takeaways from Saturday's game.

1. The Knicks led by 11 with 8:33 to go, their largest lead, but the Bucks went on a 15-4 run to tie the game at 96 with 1:35 left. But Alec Burks knocked a go-ahead three-pointer, his sixth of the game, to give the Knicks a late lead. Burks’ six three-pointers were a career-high. He finished with 21 points, along with 10 rebounds, and is averaging 21.3 points in his last six games.



2. Mitchell Robinson suffered a fractured right foot in the first quarter. He’ll be re-evaluated on Sunday when the team returns to New York. The injury gave Nerlens Noel ample minutes, and he did his job. He grabbed 11 rebounds and scored six points in his 31 minutes on the floor.

3. Immanuel Quickley hit four of his 10 three-pointers. In all, the Knicks knocked 16 of their 44 shots from the perimeter (36.4 percent).

4. Derrick Rose played in his first game in close to a month after being out with COVID-19, and it didn’t look like he missed a beat. He was 6-for-15 from the floor and finished with 13 points in 29 minutes.

5. The Knicks assisted on 20 first-half baskets, and 28 in the game – their previous season-high was 27, also against Milwaukee.

6. Obi Toppin scored his first points since March 13 off an alley-oop from Burks in the second quarter. He finished with six points in seven minutes.

5. Although Giannis Antetokounmpo was out, his brother Thanasis stepped up – he led the way for the Bucks with 23 points and 10 boards.

What’s next?

The Knicks will be back home to face the Miami Heat on Monday at 7:30 p.m.