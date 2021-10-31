Knicks takeaways from Saturday’s 123-117 win over Pelicans, including RJ Barrett's career night

RJ Barrett drives against Pelicans

After holding on to defeat the then-undefeated Chicago Bulls on Thursday, the Knicks beat the New Orleans Pelicans, 123-117, on Saturday.

Here are the takeaways….

- The Knicks started the night making their first five shots with Kemba Walker, Evan Fournier, RJ Barrett and Julius Randle hitting their first three-pointers. Despite the hot shooting start from the Knicks, the Zion Williamson-less Pelicans stuck around, never falling too far behind. Barrett led the Knicks with seven points as the team went 6-for-11 from downtown in the first quarter to take a 34-28 lead.

- The Knicks opened the second quarter on a 10-0 run, anchored by the defense causing the Pelicans to take bad shots. New Orleans then had a 6-0 run before the Knicks settled down thanks to Barrett’s scoring and dishes to Mitchell Robinson to give his team a 16-point lead, the largest of the game to this point. Out of a Pelicans timeout, the home team went on a 11-2 run. Careless turnovers and defensive lapses from the Knicks helped the Pelicans cut the lead to four. The Knicks entered halftime nursing a 63-59 lead.



- Both teams came out cold for the third quarter, not scoring for the first two minutes. As the Pelicans cut into the Knicks' lead, Barrett took over and scored nine-straight points for his team. Some timely three-pointers from Fournier and Walker helped the Knicks extend their lead, but the Pelicans didn't go away, always cutting the deficit after New York got a comfortable lead. The Knicks shot 50 percent in the third quarter as they led 88-83 heading into the final quarter.

- The Knicks started the fourth quarter with tight defense, holding the Pelicans to just two points in the first three minutes. With the Knicks getting cold from the three-point line, the team started to drive to the basket and get to the free-throw line. Despite that, the Pelicans continued to stick around and not letting the Knicks put the game away. At the seven-minute mark, the Knicks went on a 8-2 run to extend the lead to double-digits. The Pelicans went on a 9-0 run of their own, but Barrett hit two three-pointers and had an easy dish to Taj Gibson to stop the bleeding. The Knicks won the free-throw battle to close it out.

- Barrett scored a career-high 35 points along with eight rebounds and six assists. Fournier and Walker contributed 19 points each.

The Knicks return home to take on the Toronto Raptors on Monday at 7:30 p.m.



