Knicks takeaways from Saturday’s 114-107 loss to Celtics, including the return of Kemba Walker

Coming off their first win in more than a week, the Knicks lost 114-107 to the Boston Celtics on Saturday night.

Kemba Walker started for the Knicks for the first time in weeks and he made his presence known early, making his first two shots, including a three-pointer. However, he would pick up two quick fouls and have to sit for most of the first quarter. The Celtics would start the game on a 9-2 run and the Knicks had a difficult time defending the three. Boston made six threes and shot 50 percent in the frame while the Knicks shot just 30 percent as they trailed 32-18 after one.

The only Knicks who scored were Walker (7), Evan Fournier (5) and Alec Burks (6).

Both teams would trade buckets to start the second. Walker was noticeably aggressive on the offensive end, getting to the free-throw line five times. Mitchell Robinson took a knee to the back of his knee, which hobbled the center for the majority of the quarter. Turnovers and poor defense led to a 9-2 Celtics run and Boston’s largest lead (15) of the game up to this point. The Celtics would end the second quarter on a 6-2 run, highlighted by two offensive fouls on Julius Randle in back-to-back possessions, to go into halftime up 62-47. The Knicks shot 45 percent and Fournier led the team with 12 points in the second.

The Knicks started the third quarter on a 17-2 run to tie the game at 64, with the bulk of the scoring coming from Walker and Fournier. Walker would hit back-to-back threes to give the Knicks a three-point lead with six minutes to go in the third. Robinson would check in with five minutes left for the first time since leaving hobbled in the second. The Knicks hit seven three-pointers while shooting 52 percent to take a 88-86 lead into the final quarter. Walker scored 17 in that frame while Fournier scored 11.

The Celtics would go on a 7-0 run to retake the lead thanks to some poor offensive possessions by the Knicks. Both teams would trade runs as the Celtics held their five-point lead for the majority of the quarter. Walker fouled out with two minutes remaining. Randle tried to bring the Knicks back, cutting the lead to four, but the team couldn't make a stop and Boston would win 114-107.

Walker scored 29 points, a season-high, while Fournier had a game-high 32 points in his return to Boston. Randle (20) and Burks (19) contributed to the Knicks' efforts, but the short-handed team had just five points off the bench.

The Knicks return to MSG to take on the Pistons on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.



