Knicks takeaways from Monday's 92-84 win to Pacers, including Immanuel Quickley's perfect night from three

After losing on the road to the Charlotte Hornets 104-96 on Friday night, the Knicks' defense stifled the Indiana Pacers, winning 92-84.

- Kemba Walker started the game off hot, responsible for the Knicks’ first eight points and missing just one shot in the first quarter. The rest of the team, however, started off rather sluggish with only Evan Fournier and Julius Randle contributing points in the quarter. New York shot 0-for-9 from beyond the arc in the quarter, but the Pacers weren't much better, going 3-of-9 from downtown and the Knicks went into the second quarter only down 20-16.

- Immanuel Quickley came off the bench in the second quarter and came out firing, sinking his first two threes of the game and the first two of the night for the Knicks. RJ Barrett’s shooting woes from the last game continued through Monday night, missing his first six shots of the game. Still, the shooters around him finally woke up from that dreadful first quarter and scored 32 points to go into the locker room down 49-48 at half.

- Another poor shooting start to the third quarter for the Knicks saw their deficit balloon to 12 points at one point, but Barrett caught a spark and drained two straight threes and the Knicks eventually cut it to 74-69 going into the final frame. But Quickley caught fire from three once again in the fourth quarter, tying the game at 74 and giving the Knicks the lead at 83-82 with just over five minutes remaining.

- It was the defense that stood up the loudest in the fourth quarter, only letting up 10 points to the Pacers. The Knicks finished the game on a 12-3 run in the final 5:33 of the game. Barrett hit the dagger with just under 20 seconds left and the Knicks avenged their loss to the Pacers earlier in the season with a 92-84 win. Quickley finished the night knocking all four of his shots from the perimeter. He and Walker both led the Knicks with 16 points.

- Mitchell Robinson did have to leave the game due to a sore left ankle in the third and did not return to the contest.

The Knicks play host to the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m.