Knicks takeaways from Monday's 131-115 win at Kings, including Julius Randle's career-high 46 points

The Knicks rode a career-high 46 points by Julius Randle and came back from 20 down to snag a 131-115 win at the Sacramento Kings.

Five things to know from Monday's game

1. New York's starting five of RJ Barrett, Evan Fournier, Alec Burks, Randle, and Mitchell Robinson took a hit in the first quarter when Robinson left two minutes into the game with an illness. Jericho Sims entered for Robinson at the 10:20 mark, following an and-one sequence in which Robinson fouled Domantas Sabonis on a layup. Sabonis sank the free throw and gave the Kings a 9-2 lead. Taj Gibson also rotated in, and proved valuable beyond the numbers after Sims picked up an early couple of fouls.

2. While the Knicks settled in, the Kings kept control of a dominant first quarter, taking a 33-17 lead. Sacramento's advantage ballooned to a largest of 20 points -- 49-29 with 6:16 left in the second quarter and 63-43 at the 54.8-second mark -- before New York trimmed the deficit to a 63-48 halftime hole. Immanuel Quickley was a key cog in the spillover momentum, making a jumper with 30 seconds left and drilling two technical free throws at the 2.3-second mark. Quickley was a catalyst off the bench, scoring 27 points on 7-of-10 shooting while adding six rebounds and four assists in 31 minutes.

3. The Knicks roared back with their highest-scoring quarter of the season as they ripped off a 44-24 advantage in the third. Randle set the tone with a 3-pointer 11 seconds out of the break. He gave the Knicks their first lead of the game, an 81-80 edge with 4:34 left in the third quarter, with his latest triple. Randle, who shot 18 of 31 from the field with an 8-for-16 clip on 3-pointers while adding 10 rebounds and two assists in 34 minutes, scored the period's final four points as the Knicks took a 92-87 advantage into the fourth quarter.

4. Randle's consecutive step-back triples sparked the Knicks to a pull-away fourth quarter. A pair of tightly contested three-pointers put the Knicks up 107-94, causing the Kings to take a timeout. New York kept the foot down on the gas pedal from there -- Barrett, who complemented Randle with 29 points on 11-of-21 shooting while adding eight rebounds and six assists in 37 minutes, buried a three-pointer that made it 112-96 at the 5:40 mark.

The Knicks (27-38) play the final game of a four-game road swing with Wednesday's 8:30 p.m. tip-off at the 40-25 Dallas Mavericks.