Knicks takeaways from Monday's 118-110 loss to Suns, including nine-game win streak coming to an end

The Knicks nine-game win streak came to an end on Monday night, as they lost 118-110 to the Phoenix Suns.

Here are some takeaways from the game

- Reggie Bullock started off the game hot, making both of his three-point attempts as the Knicks made their first six shots of the game to get out to a 13-5 lead in the first quarter. The Suns called an early timeout already down by 10 points after a Nerlens Noel dunk.

Derrick Rose fouled Cameron Payne on a three-pointer that he made, as a 15-point Knick lead got cut to five with under a minute left in the quarter. Bullock ended up with 12 points in the first as the Knicks held onto a 36-29 lead.

- Rose found Obi Toppin and RJ Barrett on back-to-back possessions for easy buckets to start the second quarter. He got his third assist of the night soon after, drawing the double team and passing to an open Taj Gibson in the paint to make it a 44-29 game. Immanuel Quickley drilled his first three of the night from well beyond the arc midway through the second, as Rose would then find Barrett in the corner for another three on the next possession. The former MVP continued his strong second quarter, making a floater in the lane to keep the Knicks' lead in double-digits.

- Devin Booker did his best to keep the Suns in the game, scoring 20 points in the first half on 8-of-14 shooting from the field. Despite Julius Randle having just five points and two assists, the Knicks led 63-56 at halftime thanks to 60.5 percent shooting from the field.

- Randle hit his first three in the game with 9:12 remaining in the third to give the Knicks a 70-65 lead. Suns center Deandre Ayton started to get going by scoring two-straight buckets in the paint plus a made foul shot, as it became a one point game.

- Rose continued to play well in the second half, getting by Booker and making a floater over top Ayton to put the Knicks up 83-79 with 2:51 remaining in the quarter. After a Booker layup, Mikal Bridges scored on an and-one layup to give the Suns their first lead of the night at 84-83 with 1:31 left. He scored 11 points in the third to bring Phoenix back in it, but Toppin threw down an alley-oop dunk with under a minute left to tie the game at 87-87 at the end of the quarter.

- Quickley attacked Cameron Johnson on the drive and made the running floater for an and-one as the Knicks went up 94-90 early in the fourth. After a 7-0 Phoenix run, the rookie guard found Rose for an alley-oop layup to cut the Suns' lead to 97-96 with 6:41 left in the game.

Rose got his sixth assist of the game, finding Bullock cutting on the baseline for a reverse layup to make it 106-102 Phoenix. Bridges scored five straight to give the Suns their biggest lead of the night 111-102 with 2:54 remaining.

- Chris Paul hit a circus shot from the foul line with the shock clock expiring to put the Suns up five with under a minute left. Bullock made a bad pass out of bounds, turning the ball over and allowing Paul to hit a game-sealing three on the next possession.

Rose led the Knicks with 22 points off the bench in 33 minutes of action, as Randle scored just 18 points on 6-of-17 shooting. Bullock and Barrett both had 17 points in the loss.

The Knicks will stay at home and face off against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.