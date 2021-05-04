Knicks takeaways from Monday's 118-104 win over Grizzlies

Derrick Rose drives to the basket vs. Pistons blue uniform

The Knicks clinched a winning record for the first time since the 2012-13 season with Monday's 118-104 win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

Here are the takeaways from Monday's game...

1. Memphis got out to a 6-0 lead and Tom Thibodeau called a timeout just two-and-a-half minutes into the game. The Knicks missed their first six shots from the field before Reggie Bullock finally hit a three almost four minutes into the contest. That was the start of a 7-0 run, but the rest of the half was back and forth, and slow offensively, as both teams combined to hit just 39.5 percent of their shots. The Knicks led 25-22 through one.



2. But things changed quite drastically, for both teams. New York outscored Memphis, 44-36, in the second quarter to take a 69-58 lead into halftime. The Knicks largely benefited from their hot three-point shooting, as they knocked 11 of 18 shots (61.1 percent) from behind the arc in the first half.



3. The Knicks’ lead was cut to five early in the third period, but they ended the quarter on a 24-12 run to take a 97-80 lead into the fourth.

The Grizzlies cut the Knicks' lead to just five points with two minutes to go in the game, but Derrick Rose iced things, capping off his season-high 25-point performance. Frustration ensued for Memphis, as head coach Taylor Jenkins and guard Ja Morant both were ejected in he final two minutes.

4. As previously mentioned, Rose kept up his hot stretch - in fact, he had probably his best game of the year. Along with 25 points after 24 in his last game, he also made a season-high 11 of 15 shots from the floor. It was his eighth 20-point performance of the season, and fifth in his last eight games. In that span, he is averaging 19.5 points per game.

5. After missing his first six shots of the night, Julius Randle turned it up, knocking nine of his final 17, and five of eight from deep, for a game-high 28-point night.

6. Alec Burks was sharp off the bench in his first game since April 14, knocking four of seven shots for nine points.



Story continues

7. Five Knicks were in double-digits: Randle (28), Rose (25), RJ Barrett (15), Bullock (13), and Elfrid Payton (10). As a team, they shot 50.6 percent from the floor, and 51.9 percent from three-point range.



Highlights

What’s next?

The Knicks will head to Denver to face the Nuggets on Wednesday at 9 p.m.