Knicks takeaways from Monday's 109-88 loss to Hornets, including a sluggish second half

Randle pull-up at CHA

After winning three straight, the Knicks suffered their third consecutive loss on Monday, falling to the Charlotte Hornets, 109-88. >> Box score.

Here are six takeaways from Monday's game.

1. The Hornets started the game on an 10-0 run, with the Knicks calling a timeout before scoring their first point of the game, which didn’t come until 3:31 into the first quarter. The Knicks also missed nine of their first 10 shots, and each of their first seven three-pointers. The Knicks burned two timeouts and trailed 19-5 in the first 6:05 of the game, and trailed by as many as 17 in the first.

2. But the Knicks went on a run. They went on a 24-6 run to take a lead midway through the second quarter, a run in which they hit 10 of 14 shots from the field. But 28 first-half points from Gordon Hayward, who the Knicks targeted in free agency, carried the Hornets helped Charlotte to a 57-50 lead at half. Hayward ultimately finished with 34 points.



3. Kevin Knox was a spark plug off the bench in the first half, knocking five of his eight shots from three-point land, and scoring 17 points in the first half.



But despite a season-high 19 points overall, he, along with the rest of the team, was seemingly shut down in the second half, and the Hornets pulled away. Charlotte outscored New York 52-38 in the final 24 minutes of the game, causing the Knicks to fail to reach 90 points for a third-straight contest.



4. Austin Rivers was also decent from the perimeter, going 3-for-9, but the rest of the Knicks went just 1-for-16 from behind the arc. That includes RJ Barrett's 0-for-5, who now missed 19 of his last 21 three-pointers.



The Knicks also had 36 three-point attempts, plenty more than their 26.3 per game, which entering Monday, ranked last in the NBA.



5. Julius Randle had the worst game of the season thus far, recording season lows in points (11) and rebounds (five)

6. The Knicks turnover struggles continued - entering Monday night, they averaged 14.9 turnovers a game. They had 14 heading into the fourth quarter, and finished with 17, while the Hornets had only 10.