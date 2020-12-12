Knicks Takeaways from Friday's preseason 90-84 win over Pistons, including rookie Obi Toppin's impressive debut

Obi Toppin vs Pistons

The Knicks defeated the Detroit PIstons 90-84 on Friday night's first preseason game, as RJ Barrett and first round pick Obi Toppin led the way. >> Box score

Five things to know from Friday's preseason game

1) The Knicks took a 22-18 lead after the first quarter, as Tobbin led the team with six points in just four minutes off the bench. Tobbin grabbed three rebounds as well in his first couple of NBA minutes. Julius Randle and Nerlens Noel both scored four points each in the first quarter, with Noel also recording five rebounds.

2) Noel and Toppin continued to impress in the second quarter, as the Knicks took a 49-48 lead into the half. Despite the one point lead, New York shot just 2-for-12 (16.7 percent) from beyond the arc with Reggie Bullock and Frank Ntilikina going 1-for-1 from three.

3) Head coach Tom Thibodeau's coaching style began to show in the third quarter with the Knicks outscoring the Pistons 26-14, taking a 13-point lead into the fourth quarter. Barrett scored eight points, including two nice mid-range jump shots, and Mitchell Robinson ended the quarter with a block on Derrick Rose.

4) Elfrid Payton showed that he could be the best fit for the starting point guard role, recording 10 points, seven assists, and six rebounds in 27 minutes.

Dennis Smith Jr. looked solid in 21 minutes of action off the bench, scoring seven points on 3-for-7 shooting in addition to two assists and two steals. Ntilikina was efficient in his 19 minutes on the court. The guard scored seven points and had five rebounds, however, he and Smith both had four turnovers.

5) Toppin finished the game with 11 points, seven rebounds, one assist, and one block in 20 minutes. Barrett led the team with 15 points on 7-for-16 shooting, while also recording five rebounds.

Randle hit a big foul-line jumper with 34.8 seconds left in the game to give the Knicks an 87-79 lead. He finished with 11 points, eight rebounds, and six assists.

Highlights

What's next

The Knicks will play the Pistons again on Sunday, Dec. 13 as they have a total of four preseason games to play before the regular season tips-off.