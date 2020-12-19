Knicks Takeaways from Friday's preseason 119-83 win, including a dominating effort from start to finish

Tight shot of RJ Barrett in blue jersey

The Knicks absolutely dominated the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night, finishing their preseason schedule with a 119-83 win. >> Box score

Five things to know from Friday's win

1. Immanuel Quickley got the start for the Knicks at point guard with Frank Ntilikina, Elfrid Payton, Austin Rivers and Dennis Smith Jr. all out with injuries, and he made his presence felt right away. Quickley pushed the tempo on offense and knocked down a couple of early three-pointers, as the Kentucky product went for 11 points in the first, propelling the Knicks to a 41-18 lead after one.

Quickley ended up leading the Knicks with 22 points in 28 minutes, adding five assists and five steals while shooting 3-of-5 from beyond the arc,



2. RJ Barrett continues to look more and more comfortable as he begins his second pro season. The Duke product helped set he tone early and finished the game with 15 points, 5 rebounds, three steals, and two assists.

3. Mitchell Robinson got another start for the Knicks at center with Nerlens Noel sidelined, and Robinson made the most of his opportunity. Perhaps most impressively, Robinson stayed out of foul trouble, as he was not called for a single foul. He was a defensive force inside, finishing the game with four blocks. He also chipped in eight points and 12 rebounds in 27 minutes.

4. Kevin Knox built on his strong previous performance against Cleveland, showing off his beautiful three-point form once again on Friday. After going for 16 points (including 14 in the fourth) on Wednesday, Knox drilled three three-pointers in the first half, finishing the half with 12 points in 11 minutes off the bench.

Knox finished with 18 points on 6-of-7 three-point shooting.

5. The Knicks nearly ran the Cavs out of The Garden in the first half, leading 72-35 at halftime while shooting 52 percent overall and 50 percent from three, while turning the ball over just four times compared to 14 assists.

The Knicks dominated the action from start to finish, maintaining a 40-plus point lead for most of the fourth quarter. The Knicks also shot the ball well from three-point range, which is an area they've struggled in during preseason action. On Friday, the Knicks went 15-of-29 from three-point range, as Knox, Quickley, and Reggie Bullock all hit at least three-pointers.

Story continues

Highlights

What's next

Now that the Knicks' preseason has come to a close, the team will prepare for their season opener on Wednesday, when they take on the Pacers in Indiana at 7:00 p.m.