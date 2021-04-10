Knicks takeaways from Friday's 133-129 overtime win over Grizzlies, including second unit stepping up

Alex Smith
·4 min read
Derrick Rose floater black jersey over Grizzlies
Derrick Rose floater black jersey over Grizzlies

The Knicks erased a 15-point deficit as the second unit helped lead the way to a 133-129 overtime win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

Here are a few key takeaways

- The Knicks started slowly on both ends of the court, as the Grizzlies went on an early 10-0 run to take an 11-3 lead with 9:14 to play in the first. Julius Randle and Elfrid Payton both got into early foul trouble, and the Knicks struggled shooting the ball as a team, going just 7-of-19 (36.8 percent) in the quarter.

Derrick Rose gave the Knicks some good first-quarter minutes to keep them in the game, scoring nine points off the bench in just under nine minutes, but Memphis took a 35-23 lead into the second.

- Rose continued to lead the way for the Knicks in the early minutes of the second, hitting a tough layup and then coming up with a steal and finding Obi Toppin in transition for a layup. Along with Immanuel Quickley, who scored seven points the half, Rose led the second unit for New York, though Memphis held on to their double-digit lead for just about all of the half.

A late Reggie Bullock three cut the Grizzlies’ lead to eight, and after Memphis answered with a three of their own, RJ Barrett made a layup to cut the lead to nine heading into the half.

- The Knicks scored the first five points of the third quarter to cut the Memphis lead to four, but a Ja Morant three with 9:16 left in the quarter pushed the lead back up to nine. Just as the lead started to grow, Payton scored a quick five points for New York, once again trimming the lead to four points.

Every time the Knicks seemed to get back into the game, Memphis pushed their lead back to double digits, as a Jonas Valanciunas offensive rebound and putback had the lead back to 10 points at 74-64 halfway trough the quarter.

With the lead up to 14, the Knicks once again cut back into the lead as the second unit led the way with Rose and Quickley scoring some big buckets. Quickley hit a pair of threes, and Rose pushed his point total to 17 as the Knicks entered the fourth down by seven.

- Tom Thibodeau kept the Knicks’ second unit on the floor to start the fourth quarter, hoping to keep the momentum building. But the first half of the final quarter belonged to the Grizzlies, as they once again pushed the lead back up to 13, prompting Thibodeau to take a time out with 6:40 to go.

At that point, the Knicks started to show some signs of life, as Alec Burks and Barrett each hit a three, and Randle later hit a fadeaway jumper to bring the Knicks within six points with just over three minutes to go.

With under two minutes to play, the Grizzlies' lead was down to four. With the lead back to six points, Randle hit a contested shot and completed the three-point play to make it a three-point game with under a minute left. On the Knicks' next possession, Barrett was fouled on a three-point attempt, and he knocked down all his foul shots to tie the game 112-112 with 37 seconds left.

After drawing a foul, Morant hit one of two free throws, putting Memphis up one with 26.1 seconds remaining. The Knicks drew up a play for Randle off the timeout, but his fadeaway jumper came up short. Valanciunas then hit one free throw but missed the second, and Barrett took the ball from coast-to-coast and hit a shot off the glass to tie the game 114-114 with 8.8 seconds left. Morant then got one last look, but couldn't hit, and the game went to overtime.

- In the extra period, Randle his his first three of the game, giving New York a 119-117 lead, their first lead since 3-1. Burks then hit a couple of clutch shots, including a three, as the Knicks' lead went up to three with two minutes left.

With the game tied once again, Barrett connected on a three to put the Knicks ahead. Burks then hit a driving layup with under 30 seconds left to put the Knicks up five. From there, the Knicks would hang on to win the game.

-Looking at the box score, Rose scored a Knicks' season-high 19 points on the night. Barrett and Quickley led all Knicks with 20 points each, while Randle, despite his slow start, recorded a triple-double with 15 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists.

The Knicks' bench outscored Memphis' second unit 72-35, and Memphis missed 13 free throws to help seal their fate.

Highlights

What's next

The Knicks will be back on the floor Sunday night, when they host the Toronto Raptors at 8:00 p.m.

