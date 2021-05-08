Knicks takeaways from Friday's 128-105 loss to Suns, including 72 second-half points allowed

Julius Randle looks perplexed black uniform

The Knicks dropped their second straight game, falling to the Phoenix Suns on Friday 128-105.

Here are some key takeaways …

- The first half was a half of runs. The Suns started the game on a 21-8 run in the first 6:30 of the game. But the Knicks fought their way back to go on a 23-4 run of their own to give themselves a six-point lead in the first. They had another 13-2 run to stretch their lead to 11 points late in the half, but Phoenix returned with a 9-0 run to close the gap to a two-point Knick lead. New York wasn’t worried, though – they stretched it out to a 63-56 lead at half.



- Three Knicks were in double-digits at halftime: Julius Randle (17), Derrick Rose (14), and RJ Barrett (12). Rose was 6-for-8 from the field in the first half.

- In the third, the Knicks defense began to break down a bit, as Phoenix began to eat up from the floor. The Suns scored 34 points in the quarter after just 56 in the first half, including the last nine points of the quarter to take a 90-88 lead into the fourth.

- In the fourth, the Suns began to pull away early, as Jae Crowder knocked down three three-pointers to push the Suns out to a 104-93 lead. Looking a bit deflated following the way the third quarter ended, the Knicks were unable to climb back into the game, as Phoenix pulled away for the win.

- Looking at the box score, Randle scored a team-best 24 points to go along with 11 rebounds and four assists, while Barrett scored 23 and added eight rebounds. Meanwhile, seven Suns scored in double-digits, led by Deandre Ayton's 26 points and 15 rebounds. The Knicks turned the ball over 13 times, compared to just five for Phoenix.

Highlights

What's next

The Knicks will take the floor against the Los Angeles Clippers at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, looking to avoid a three-game losing streak.