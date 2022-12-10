Knicks takeaways from Friday's 121-102 win over Hornets, including shortened rotation delivering third straight win

Dec 9, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) and Charlotte Hornets center Nick Richards (4) go after a loose ball during the second half at the Spectrum Center. / Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports

The Knicks are on a three-game winning streak after earning a 121-102 victory at the Charlotte Hornets.

Six things to know from Friday's game

1. Without Obi Toppin (non-displaced fracture in right fibula head), Tom Thibodeau turned to Jericho Sims as New York's ninth man and getting the first minutes off the bench for Julius Randle.

Before the game, Thibodeau told reporters, when asked if Derrick Rose or Cam Reddish could be an option with Toppin out, "Everyone's an option." However, neither ultimately played -- nor did Evan Fournier -- as Thibodeau stuck with a shortened, nine-man rotation against the Hornets.

Sims totaled 12 minutes, scoring two points on a 1-for-2 mark from the field while grabbing two rebounds.

2. Miles McBride, Immanuel Quickley and Isaiah Hartenstein rounded out the Knicks' bench with Sims. New York rolled with a starting five of Jalen Brunson, Quentin Grimes, RJ Barrett, Randle and Mitchell Robinson.

Initially, McBride relieved Brunson, Quickley replaced Barrett and Hartenstein came in for Mitchell more than midway through the first quarter. After a five-second breather, Barrett returned to the game and Sims entered for Randle with 2:22 left in the first quarter.

3. Randle scored 19 of his game-high 33 points in the first half. He set the tone offensively as the Knicks maintained a 55-49 halftime lead. Ultimately, Randle finished 9-of-22 shooting, including a 4-for-11 clip from long range, while adding seven rebounds and two assists over 36 minutes.

4. Complementing Randle, Barrett came alive after an 0-for-4 start to the game -- including two whiffs from deep. Barrett dropped 26 points on 9-of-18 shooting while grabbing seven rebounds and dishing four assists in 35 minutes.

5. Robinson picked up the slack in the post and got active on the boards, cleaning the glass for 13 of the Knicks' 48 rebounds. He rounded out his production by scoring six points on a 3-of-7 mark from the floor during 30 minutes.

6. The Knicks recaptured the lead, 16-14, at the first quarter's 5:09 mark on Randle's triple and never relinquished the advantage despite battling the Hornets (7-19) deep into the third quarter. New York pulled away by closing the third quarter's final 5:49 on an 18-5 run, taking an 89-71 cushion into the fourth.

The Hornets -- led by Terry Rozier (24) and Kelly Oubre (22) combined for 46 points -- clawed back repeatedly, but the Knicks maintained their composure as they earned a third-straight win. Notably, Charlotte struggled from beyond the arc -- the Hornets converted only 6-of-26 attempts from long range.

Back at .500 for the first time since Nov. 21, the Knicks (13-13) return home to MSG this weekend and host the 13-10 Sacramento Kings. Sunday's game is set for a 6 p.m. start.