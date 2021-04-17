Knicks takeaways from Friday's 117-109 win over Mavericks, including Julius Randle's monster night

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alex Smith
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Julius Randle backing down Mavs defender black jersey
Julius Randle backing down Mavs defender black jersey

The Knicks have won five games in a row for the first time since 2014, defeating the Dallas Mavericks 117-109 on Friday.

Here are some key takeaways ...

- Julius Randle got going right out of the gates for the Knicks, scoring 13 of the Knicks’ first 17 points while making his first five attempts overall, including three three-pointers. The Knicks got off to a hot start as a team, making nine of their first 13 shots, taking a 21-19 lead into the halfway point of the quarter.

The Knicks continued to shoot the ball well throughout the quarter, going 14-of-20 (70 percent) from the floor, and a late Immanuel Quickley three with under five second left gave the Knicks a 34-25 lead heading into the second.

- Former Knick Tim Hardaway Jr. took off in the second quarter, as he scored 11 points in his first nine minutes off the bench to cut the Knicks’ lead to 41-36. Hardaway went on to start 6-for-6 from the field before finally missing his first shot, as the Mavs continued to build momentum. Kristaps Porzingis hit a hook shot in the paint to bring Dallas back within two at 48-46 with under three minutes to go in the half.

The Knicks’ shooting effort cooled off in the quarter, but Randle continued to lead the way late, hitting a pair of clutch shots in the final minutes and finding RJ Barrett for a last-second three just before the buzzer. The Knicks led 56-52 at the break, led by Randle’s 21 points, as he was the only Knick in double-digits in the first half.

- Dallas jumped in front in the third quarter, led by Luka Doncic. After scoring just six points in the entire first half, Doncic scored nine points in the third. Porzingis also scored six points in the quarter.

The teams continued to go back and forth, exchanging the lead throughout the quarter, but it was the Knicks taking a four-point lead into the fourth, as Randle, as he’d done the whole night, delivered with step-back three to close out the quarter. Randle had 35 points through the first three quarters to go along with seven rebounds and five assists.

-The fourth quarter started with a Barrett and-one play, and the Duke product continued to roll from there scoring the Knicks' first eight points of the quarter to build the lead to nine points. With Randle on the bench, Barrett and Rose helped push the Knicks lead up to 99-87 with seven and a half minutes left.

The Knicks defense really stepped up in the fourth, led by Nerlens Noel, who had an absolute monster block on Dorian Finney-Smith. Randle and Barrett hit a couple big shots late, and the Knicks held on for the win.

- Checking the box score, Randle finished with 44 points (his second 40-point game this season), 10 rebounds, and seven assists. Barrett had 24 points and eight rebounds, and Rose finished with 15 points off the bench.

Highlights

What's next

The Knicks will host the New Orleans Pelicans at the Garden on Sunday at 1:00 p.m.

Recommended Stories

  • Ben Simmons, and others, believe Sixers star Joel Embiid is the MVP

    Ben Simmons and others believe that Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid is the MVP.

  • Nikola Jokic outduels Christian Wood as Nuggets rout Rockets

    Jokic (29 points, 16 rebounds, 7 assists) showed why he's an MVP frontrunner as Denver cruised to Friday's 128-99 victory in Houston.

  • Watch Embiid score 36, help 76ers snap Clippers’ 7-game winning streak

    Furkan Korkmaz added 18 points and Ben Simmons had 12 points and nine rebounds.

  • Dulux apologizes for painting Tottenham in a bad light

    Tottenham's newest sponsor didn't exactly paint a great picture of the club when launching their partnership on Thursday. Paint supplier Dulux had to apologize after its social media team mocked Tottenham on Twitter shortly after announcing that the company had become the Premier League club's “official paint supplier.” The tweets included a jibe about Tottenham's lack of trophies and a barb suggesting the company's dog mascot would make a better defender than the Spurs players.

  • Bradley Beal thinks back to early season trade rumors as Wizards surge

    Now that they are winning games, Bradley Beal recalls a lot of people wanting him to be traded away from the Wizards.

  • Three things we learned from Everton – Tottenham

    Harry Kane scored twice but limped off the pitch with a stoppage-time ankle injury as Tottenham Hotspur drew Everton 2-2 at Goodison Park on Friday.

  • Chinese capital blasted by another dust storm

    The third dust storm in about five weeks shrouded China's capital city in a yellow haze and caused air quality to deteriorate once again. Strong winds whipped sand and dust from the Gobi Desert, located in southern Mongolia and northern China, into Beijing around 4:30 p.m., local time Thursday following a brief thunderstorm. At one point, the city skyline was transformed from a murky yellow to an apocalyptic orange. The waves of blowing dust caused visibility to drop between 1.8 and 3.0 miles (2.8 and 4.8 km) into Thursday evening, local time. Buildings in the Central Business District (CBD) are seen shrouded in sand and dust amid a duststorm in Beijing, China, on April 15, 2021. Picture taken through a window. (REUTERS/Tingshu Wang) "I don't feel good," Gary Zi, a 48-year-old Beijing resident working in the finance sector, told The Guardian while pointing out that several dust storms have blasted the city this year. "The (air) quality is much worse than in previous years," he added during the interview. "Breathing becomes difficult. Sand gets into your eyes and your nose." CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP The amount of sand in the air is said to be less than the two sandstorms in March according to the Chinese meteorological administration; however, the wind speed with this storm higher, which allowed the sand and dust to travel over a larger area, the Guardian reported. During the height of the dust storm, wind gusts up to 45 mph (72 km/h) were recorded. Winds continued to gust as high as 40 mph (64 km/h) Thursday night. Pedestrians stand on an overpass above car traffic amid a duststorm in Beijing, China April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang According to Plume Labs, the air quality index (AQI) in Beijing reached as high as 467. When this number reaches 100 or higher, the area is considered to have very high pollution. The main pollutants were P10, which are particles small enough to reach deep into the lungs, and P2.5, particles that are small enough to pass into the bloodstream. Particulate matter is considered the most dangerous pollution to human health and can cause a variety of illnesses, said Plume Labs, a partner company that provides AccuWeather with data on air quality around the world. The cloud of dust continued to spread east across northeastern China and the Korean Peninsula on Friday. This satellite image of eastern Asia from Friday night, local time, shows the dust (yellow) over northeastern China and North Korea. (CIRA RAMMB) A team of experts from China's forestry and meteorological authorities arrived in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region as the third dust storm arrived in Beijing, according to the Global Times. The team will conduct field research on the contributing factors for this year's frequent sandstorms across northern China. The dust storm that occurred in the middle of March was the deadliest of the three so far this year. At least 10 deaths occurred in Mongolia and hundreds of people became disoriented trying to locate cattle that had gone missing. Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.

  • Officials said a Black student who was killed by police had shot an officer - but days later they said the teen had not fired the shot

    Community members in Knoxville, Tennessee, are calling for the release of body camera footage from Anthony Thompson's death.

  • NFL draft betting: There are 3 interesting teams, including Patriots, favored to draft a QB first

    There are plenty of teams that could take a quarterback with their first draft pick.

  • Yankees' Aaron Boone addresses 'high tensions' with Rays

    Asked about 'high tensions' with the Rays ahead of Friday's 7:05 p.m. game at Yankee Stadium, manager Aaron Boone provided an honest answer.

  • Brayden McNabb with a Goal vs. Anaheim Ducks

    Brayden McNabb (Vegas Golden Knights) with a Goal vs. Anaheim Ducks, 04/16/2021

  • Jazz star Donovan Mitchell helped off floor after suffering ankle sprain vs. Pacers

    After trying to block a pass, Donovan Mitchell landed and rolled his right ankle hard on the court on Friday afternoon.

  • Report: Zach LaVine expected to forgo Bulls contract extension, become unrestricted free agent in 2022

    Bulls guard Zach LaVine will be eligible for a four-year, $104,832,000 contract extension this offseason.

  • Marquette basketball exodus: Theo John transferring to Duke

    DURHAM, N.C. (AP) Forward Theo John says he's transferring from Marquette to Duke, yet another player to leave the Golden Eagles. John said on Twitter on Friday that after conferring with his family he will spend his final year of eligibility with the Blue Devils. The 6-foot-9 John averaged 8 points, 5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks this past season.

  • Scott Pioli tells great story about Patriots outsmarting Jets in 2001 NFL Draft

    Former Patriots exec Scott Pioli told an amazing story on NFL Network about how the Patriots outsmarted the New York Jets to draft left tackle Matt Light in 2001.

  • NFL betting: Chiefs, not Buccaneers, have highest win total for 2021 season at BetMGM

    Even with about five months until the season starts, NFL win totals are out.

  • Kendrick Perkins gives powerful message to Celtics' bench after awful showing

    The Celtics dominated the Lakers for the vast majority of Thursday night's win, but after pulling the starters late, the bench almost gave it up. Our Kendrick Perkins had a strong message for the reserves in the aftermath.

  • NFL teams drafting, changing QBs at dizzying pace

    One after another, quarterbacks once believed to be franchise cornerstones after being top five draft picks changed addresses this offseason in staggering succession. Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff switched teams in a swap of former No. 1 overall picks. Carson Wentz and Sam Darnold were traded away by teams that had recently tried to build around those passers.

  • Aaron Donald accuser walks back assault claim after exonerating video emerges

    A video appeared to show Donald pushing people away from the man who filed an assault complaint against him.

  • Mets human resources dismissed employees' complaints in latest report of club's toxic culture

    Steve Cohen said he will listen carefully to a law firm's review.