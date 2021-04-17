Knicks takeaways from Friday's 117-109 win over Mavericks, including Julius Randle's monster night

Julius Randle backing down Mavs defender black jersey

The Knicks have won five games in a row for the first time since 2014, defeating the Dallas Mavericks 117-109 on Friday.

Here are some key takeaways ...

- Julius Randle got going right out of the gates for the Knicks, scoring 13 of the Knicks’ first 17 points while making his first five attempts overall, including three three-pointers. The Knicks got off to a hot start as a team, making nine of their first 13 shots, taking a 21-19 lead into the halfway point of the quarter.



The Knicks continued to shoot the ball well throughout the quarter, going 14-of-20 (70 percent) from the floor, and a late Immanuel Quickley three with under five second left gave the Knicks a 34-25 lead heading into the second.

- Former Knick Tim Hardaway Jr. took off in the second quarter, as he scored 11 points in his first nine minutes off the bench to cut the Knicks’ lead to 41-36. Hardaway went on to start 6-for-6 from the field before finally missing his first shot, as the Mavs continued to build momentum. Kristaps Porzingis hit a hook shot in the paint to bring Dallas back within two at 48-46 with under three minutes to go in the half.

The Knicks’ shooting effort cooled off in the quarter, but Randle continued to lead the way late, hitting a pair of clutch shots in the final minutes and finding RJ Barrett for a last-second three just before the buzzer. The Knicks led 56-52 at the break, led by Randle’s 21 points, as he was the only Knick in double-digits in the first half.

- Dallas jumped in front in the third quarter, led by Luka Doncic. After scoring just six points in the entire first half, Doncic scored nine points in the third. Porzingis also scored six points in the quarter.

The teams continued to go back and forth, exchanging the lead throughout the quarter, but it was the Knicks taking a four-point lead into the fourth, as Randle, as he’d done the whole night, delivered with step-back three to close out the quarter. Randle had 35 points through the first three quarters to go along with seven rebounds and five assists.

-The fourth quarter started with a Barrett and-one play, and the Duke product continued to roll from there scoring the Knicks' first eight points of the quarter to build the lead to nine points. With Randle on the bench, Barrett and Rose helped push the Knicks lead up to 99-87 with seven and a half minutes left.

The Knicks defense really stepped up in the fourth, led by Nerlens Noel, who had an absolute monster block on Dorian Finney-Smith. Randle and Barrett hit a couple big shots late, and the Knicks held on for the win.

- Checking the box score, Randle finished with 44 points (his second 40-point game this season), 10 rebounds, and seven assists. Barrett had 24 points and eight rebounds, and Rose finished with 15 points off the bench.

The Knicks will host the New Orleans Pelicans at the Garden on Sunday at 1:00 p.m.