Knicks Takeaways from Friday's 106-103 loss to the Cavaliers, including a tough night in the post

Drummond dunks on Knicks

The Knicks lost their fifth-straight game on Friday, falling to the Cleveland Cavaliers 106-103. >> Box score

Six takeaways from Friday's game

1. It was a night of runs for (and against) the Knicks. After taking a three-point lead early in the third, the Cavs went on a 14-2 to take a 10-point lead, their biggest of the night. But the Knicks came back with a 16-0 run of their own that went into the fourth quarter, with Julius Randle scoring nine points in the run.



After that, the Knicks allowed nine unanswered points. They did fight their way back to trail by one with under two minutes to go, but the Cavs pulled away late. The Knicks only scored 48 points in the second half.

2. But Randle stayed hot - he finished with 28 points, marking the fifth time in his last seven

games where he scored at least 28 points.

3. Mitchell Robinson was hobbled for most of the night, meaning the defense down low was seemingly non-existent. Andre Drummond destroyed in the paint for a season-high 33 points and 23 rebounds, the second-most of the season.

4. Immanuel Quickley was a spark plug off the bench again, knocking five of his first eight shots for 12 points. He finished with a career-high 23 points on 9-for-17 shooting.



5. RJ Barrett was better from three-point range, knocking two of his first four from behind the arc after shooting just 12 percent (3-for-25) from long range in his previous six games. He dropped 20 points, and was 7-of-12 overall.



6. Obi Toppin played in his second game since making his NBA debut on Dec. 23, after playing just 57 seconds in his first game back from injury. He grabbed two minutes in his first minute of action. Those were his only two points the night, and he added four total boards and two assists to his totals.