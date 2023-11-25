Knicks takeaways from Friday's 100-98 In-Season Tournament win over Heat, including improbable 21-point comeback

The Knicks pulled off an improbable victory, erasing a 21-point deficit to defeat the Miami Heat, 100-98, and keep their In-Season Tournament hopes alive on Friday at Madison Sqaure Garden.

Here are the key takeaways...

- In a back-and-forth affair that was defined by long runs by each team, the Knicks struck first, opening the game with 10-1 lead behind three-pointers from Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle. The Heat quickly rallied back into the game with a 15-2 to take a 16-12 lead halfway through the first quarter.

The two teams kept things close throughout the first half with Miami pulling ahead by seven points with 2:51 remaining in the half.

-The Knicks shifted the momentum back their way heading into halftime by going on an 8-0 run which was capped by a Quentin Grimes three-pointer just before the buzzer to give New York a 51-50 lead.

-The first half momentum swing did not seem to carry over, though. Miami opened the third quarter with a 19-1 run. The Knicks were abysmal from the field in the third quarter, shooting 8-for-24 from the field, including 0-for-9 in the first five minutes. The Heat finished the quarter with a 87-71 lead.

-The Knicks did not relent, however, and pulled back into the game in the fourth quarter by going on an 11-0 run after trailing by 19 points. Immanuel Quickley and Donte DiVincenzo hit back-to-back threes to start the run with RJ Barrett draining a three-pointer to pull the Knicks within seven.

Barrett and Brunson then took over the game in the final minutes with Barrett coming up clutch again. With 1:59 remaining, Barrett drained a jumper and was fouled on the play by Bam Adebayo, setting up the three-point play. The Knicks forward sank his free throw to give them a 97-96 lead.

After Jimmy Butler missed a 13-footer on the next possession, Brunson responded with a step-back jumper to give the Knicks a 99-96 lead.

The Heat pulled within one point after Adebayo made two free throws with 15 seconds remaining, but Brunson one of two on the ensuing possession and Butler missed a jumper at the buzzer to seal the victory for the Knicks.

-Brunson led the Knicks with 24 points and three assists while Barrett had 18 points and seven rebounds. They combined for 16 points in the fourth quarter.

-The win over the Heat also offered some revenge for the Knicks, keeping their hopes alive in the NBA's In-Season Tournament by defeating the team that knocked them out of the playoffs last season.

What's next

The Knicks return to regular-season action on Sunday when they host the Phoenix Suns at 6 p.m. at Madison Square Garden.