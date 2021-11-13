Knicks takeaways from Friday’s 104-96 loss to Hornets, including a 3rd quarter meltdown

After he twisted his ankle in the early minutes of the first quarter, Mitchell Robinson returned in the second and contributed six points. The Knicks held onto their double-digit lead for the first half of the quarter thanks to good defense and getting offensive rebounds. The Hornets went on a 9-4 run to cut the lead to eight, but Randle would score seven consecutive points, his first points of the game, to increase New York's lead. The Hornets would go on another run in the final minutes to cut the Knicks’ lead to nine heading into the half. After a hot start, Walker scored only three points in the second quarter. The team as a whole shot poorly in the second, only dropping 31% of their shots including just 1-of-7 from three.