Knicks takeaways from 129-115 loss to Clippers, including fourth quarter breakdown

Kawhi Leonard backs down RJ Barrett

Despite three players dropping 20 or more points, the Knicks fell to the Los Angeles Clippers, 129-114, at The Garden on Sunday afternoon. >> Box Score

Takeaways from Sunday’s contest

1. Immanuel Quickley may not have been in the starting rotation this time, but his impact was once again felt off the bench. The rookie guard dropped 25 points, tying his career-high, on 9-for-16 from the field, including two three-pointers. Quickley was lighting it up in the fourth quarter as well, bringing the Knicks within the Clippers’ lead before LA started creating separation. With three assists and three boards, too, Quickley continues to give the Knicks quality play whenever he steps on the court.

2. Julius Randle led the Knicks again in the points column, totaling 27 on the day. He was an even 50 percent from the field (9-of-18) with 12 rebounds and five assists as well. RJ Barrett was the final 20+ point scorer with 23 on a solid 9-for-14. He was getting to the line as well, hitting 5-of-6 attempts from there.

3. The best three-point shooting team in the league was on full display, with the Clippers hitting 17 of their 38 shots from beyond the arc to help in the points column. Patrick Patterson, Marcus Morris, Reggie Jackson and Serge Ibaka all hit three of them on the day.

4. Kawhi Leonard was the leader in points today, scoring 28 with 11 of 11 free throws made. It’s always a tough task to keep him in check, and though there were hands in his face, he got the job done.

5. It was a very close game at half, with the Clippers going into the locker room only up one point (66-65). But a 35-26 third quarter in favor of LA is what started the downhill swing for the Knicks.

6. In his return to the floor, Reggie Bullock didn’t really contribute much in 26 minutes of work. He had eight points on 3-of-6 shooting, including two three-pointers. He had one rebound and one assist, too.

7. Alec Burks was also cold off the bench, going 3-for-8 from the field for seven points.

What’s Next

The Knicks travel to the Windy City to face the Chicago Bulls on Monday at 8 p.m.