Knicks Takeaways from 123-112 win over Hawks, including Julius Randle's career night from three

Julius Randle had himself a career-night and lead the Knicks to a 123-112 win over the Hawks.

Here are seven takeaways from Monday's game

1. Another All-Star performance from Julius Randle? Not surprising and very welcome in New York these days. The forward put together another big game for the Knicks that helped push them over the hump and get the win over the Hawks.

Randle finished with 44 points on 14-22 shooting, nine rebounds and five assists. He also shot lights out from three, hitting 7-of-13 from beyond the arc. The 44 points from Randle were his most ever in a Knicks jersey and one-point shy of his career-high, and his seven three-pointers were his most ever in a game.

2. The Knicks started the game hot from three, hitting 6-of-8 in the first quarter — including a 27-foot bomb from Immanuel Quickley and three long balls from Randle, who finished the quarter with 17 points on 7-of-8 shooting for the field.

They shot 68 percent from the field in the quarter and lead 39-28 heading into the second.

3. Things flipped in the second quarter, with the Hawks edging the Knicks 35-27 in to cut the lead down to three heading into the locker room at half.

From then on, a back-and-forth game ensued, with both teams swapping the lead numerous times down the stretch, where Randle and Co. took over.

4. RJ Barrett (21), Quickley (16) and Elfrid Payton (12) scored in double figures, while Derrick Rose and Reggie Bullock each had eight points to round up the big scorers of the night.

Barrett was perfect from beyond the arc, hitting all three of his three-point attempts.

5. As the Knicks continue to miss Mitchell Robinson, Nerlens Noel has stepped up on the defensive end. He blocked three shots and nabbed a steal despite being in foul trouble.

6. The Knicks shot a stunning 50 percent from three and were 22-27 from the free-throw line.

7. Trae Young had a rough-night from the field (6-of-19) but still managed 23 points, while Clint Capela added a double-double with 15 points and 18 boards.

The Knicks head down to Orlando to face the Magic on Tuesday. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.