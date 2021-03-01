Knicks Takeaways from 109-90 win over Pistons, including Julius Randle and RJ Barrett combining for 46 points

RJ Barrett vs Pistons

The Knicks shot 51.2 percent from the field on the way to a 109-90 win over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday night.

Here are six takeaways from Sunday's game

1) RJ Barrett got out to a strong start, leading the Knicks with eight points in the first quarter after going 2-of-2 from three-point range. They led the Pistons 25-20, as Jerami Grant had seven points and five rebounds for Detroit.

2) Alec Burks began to heat up in the second quarter, scoring seven points on 3-of-5 shooting with one three. The Knicks held the Pistons to 30.8 percent shooting in the half, as their lead grew to 48-37.

3) The Knicks improved to 9-for-18 from three in the third quarter after Julius Randle drilled his second shot from deep to make it a 63-49 game. He hit a jump shot in the post on the next possession to give him 10 points in the quarter with 7:10 remaining.

New York outscored Detroit 35-27 in the third.

4) Rookie Immanuel Quickley made back-to-back threes to extend the Knicks lead to 101-77 with 6:30 left in the fourth quarter. He wound up with 12 points on 4-of-9 shooting in 16 minutes of action off the bench.

5) Randle finished the game with 25 points, eight rebounds, six assists, two steals and a block in 38 minutes. He made 10-of-17 shots from the field including going 3-of-5 from three.

Barrett ended up with 21 points and five rebounds on 8-of-12 shooting, while Derrick Rose scored 14 points.

6) Nerlens Noel contributed with eight points, 11 rebounds, three steals, and three blocks in a game-high 40 minutes.