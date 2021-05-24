Knicks Takeaways from 107-105 Game 1 loss vs. Hawks, including Trae Young's game winner

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Coby Green
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Immanuel Quickley looks on after Hawks&#39; John Collins hits a 3
Immanuel Quickley looks on after Hawks' John Collins hits a 3

Alec Burks' 18 in the fourth wasn't enough, as Trae Young's floater with 0.9 to play sinks Knicks, 107-105, in Game 1.

Here's a few takeaways from the game:

1. The Knicks came out of the locker room ice cold from the field, starting the game 2-of-14. The stalling by the Knicks' offense helped the Hawks open up as large as an 11-point lead in the first.

The Hawks took a 24-16 lead into the second after the Knicks shot 26.9 percent from the field and 12.5 percent from three in the quarter.

2. Alec Burks and Derrick Rose came off the bench to rejuvenate the team, combining for Rose-to-Burks assist and three in the corner, a Burks assist on a Taj Gibson dunk, and a vintage Rose over-and-under layup to bring the Knicks back within five.

Later in the quarter, Burks set up Obi Toppin for a dunk to wake up the Knicks crowd and bring them to their feet as the Hawks took a timeout with the lead cut down to 36-32. The Knicks then cut the lead to 45-44 after a 12-4 run that had MSG rocking.

By the halftime horn, the Knicks were down 52-50.

3. The Knicks took their first lead since early in the first just under the nine minute mark in the third on a Reggie Bullock jumper. The Hawks took back the lead and held it a bit there after, but the Knicks wouldn't stay away, with RJ Barrett putting Bogdan Bogdanovic on a poster to blow the roof off the Garden.

The Knicks went on a 10-0 run over a late two minute stretch, capped off by a Gibson And-1, to take a seven-point lead. With one quarter to play, the Knicks held a two-point lead.

Barrett -- who is the youngest Knick to ever play in the playoffs -- and Julius Randle each had a double-double by the end of the quarter, despite neither shooting it well from the field.

4. From then on, the Knicks and Hawks battled. The Knicks held onto the lead until around the 3:30 mark when Bogdanovic and De'Andre Hunter hit back-to-back threes to take a 97-93 lead.

Two huge threes from Randle and Burks, and another Burks mid range jumper gave the Knicks back a 103-100 lead with 1:11 to play. Bogdanovic hit another three to tie the game, before Trae Young hit two free throws after being fouled by Barrett with 28.6 to play.

Rose hit a clutch floater in the lane with 10.2 to play to tie the game at 105, but Young responded with a floater of his own with 0.9 seconds left.

Randle got the inbounds pass and tried to take a turnaround jumper for the tie, but he was short and shot it after the buzzer to hand the Hawks the Game 1 victory.

5. Randle finished with 15 points on 6-of-24 shooting, 12 rebounds and four assists, while Barrett chipped in another 14 points on 6-of-15 shooting and 11 rebounds.

With the two stars having an off night from the field, Burks dropped 27 points (including a staggering 18 in the fourth) and Rose had 17 points, both off the bench. Immanuel Quickley, who hit a couple of big threes that helped the Knicks build some momentum in key moments, had 10 points in his playoff debut.

Someone to watch as the series move on is Nerlens Noel, who exited the game with an ankle injury. Noel had a solid defensive game, blocking two shots and stealing the ball once.

6. Young led the charge for Atlanta with 32 points, 10 assists and seven boards, while Bogdanovic dropped 18 points and had two steals.

What's Next

The Knicks and Hawks run it back at the Garden on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

Recommended Stories

  • Young hits runner with 0.9 left to lift Hawks past Knicks

    Trae Young made a runner in the lane with 0.9 seconds left to give the Atlanta Hawks a 107-105 victory over the New York Knicks on Sunday night in a thrilling postseason return for both teams. Young finished with 32 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds. Many in the loud crowd of more than 15,000 jeered Young throughout the night but he got the final word when he drove right through the Knicks' defense and floated in his shot from right of the basket.

  • Michael Malone: Carmelo Anthony 'is one of the best 1-on-1 players' ever

    Nothing but respect from Denver's head coach.

  • Booker dominates as scorer, paymaker, Suns handle Lakers in opener

    Which team lacked playoff experience?

  • Donovan Mitchell out for Jazz-Grizzlies Game 1 after declaring he was 'ready to go'

    Mitchell said early Sunday that he was "ready to go" after missing the end of the regular season with an ankle sprain.

  • The Clippers are following a familiar script after Game 1 loss against Mavericks

    This is what happens when every playoff loss is a referendum on the state of the franchise and the wins are mere stays of execution.

  • USPGA Championship 2021: third round tee times - when do Phil Mickelson and Rory McIlroy start?

    USPGA Championship 2021 full leaderboard Phil Mickelson takes a share of the lead into the third round of the USPGA Championship today (Saturday) as he looks to become the oldest major winner in history at Kiawah Island. A week after needing a special exemption into next month's US Open, the 50 year-old rolled back the years with a second round of 69 to set a halfway target only matched by former Open champion Louis Oosthuizen. On a high-quality leaderboard, two-time winner Brooks Koepka is ominously poised just a shot off the lead, with Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama another stroke adrift alongside Branden Grace and Christiaan Bezuidenhout. World No 1 Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele all missed the halfway cut by a single shot, but Rory McIlroy survived on three over par after a second round of 72. Who will hold their nerve to triumph this week? Tee-times for Saturday's third round can be found below (all times BST; all players USA unless stated). 1240 Denny McCarthy 1250 Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Chan Kim 1300 Alex Noren (Swe), Harris English 1310 Tom Hoge, Henrik Stenson (Swe) 1320 Harold Varner III, Garrick Higgo (Rsa) 1330 Talor Gooch, Brendan Steele 1340 Webb Simpson, Ben Cook (CP) 1350 Patrick Reed, Billy Horschel 1400 Sam Horsfield (Eng), Jason Day (Aus) 1410 Robert Streb, Wyndham Clark 1420 Brian Gay, Aaron Wise 1430 Danny Willett (Eng), Jason Scrivener (Aus) 1440 Byeong Hun An (Kor), Robert MacIntyre (Sco) 1450 Dean Burmester (Rsa), Matt Jones (Aus) 1500 Jordan Spieth, Lucas Herbert (Aus) 1520 Russell Henley, Daniel Berger 1530 Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Adam Hadwin (Can) 1540 Jimmy Walker, Stewart Cink 1550 Joel Dahmen, Rickie Fowler 1600 Steve Stricker, Cameron Davis (Aus) 1610 Carlos Ortiz (Mex), Justin Rose (Eng) 1620 Rasmus Hojgaard (Den), Jon Rahm (Esp) 1630 Matt Wallace (Eng), Brad Marek (CP) 1640 Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Scottie Scheffler 1650 Tony Finau, Patrick Cantlay 1700 Collin Morikawa, Abraham Ancer (Mex) 1710 Lee Westwood (Eng), Tom Lewis (Eng) 1720 Will Zalatoris, Bubba Watson 1730 Daniel van Tonder (Rsa), Cameron Smith (Aus) 1740 Keegan Bradley, Viktor Hovland (Nor) 1750 Ian Poulter (Eng), Shane Lowry (Irl) 1800 Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Padraig Harrington (Irl) 1810 Bryson DeChambeau, Charley Hoffman 1820 Martin Laird (Sco), Jason Kokrak 1830 Joaquin Niemann (Chl), Harry Higgs 1850 Paul Casey (Eng), Richy Werenski 1900 Kevin Streelman, Sungjae Im (Kor) 1910 Corey Conners (Can), Gary Woodland 1920 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn) 1930 Brooks Koepka, Branden Grace (Rsa) 1940 Phil Mickelson, Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa)

  • Soccer-Madrid police deployed to prevent Atletico, Real celebrations

    Madrid's city hall is deploying 130 police officers to prevent either Atletico Madrid or Real Madrid supporters from celebrating en-masse in the Spanish capital's centre in the event their team wins the La Liga title on Saturday. A city hall statement on Thursday said the 130 officers will patrol the two city centre fountains where the two teams typically celebrate trophy wins in order to prevent large gatherings which could lead to the spread of COVID-19. Atletico, who hold a two-point lead over Real heading into their final game away to Real Valladolid, traditionally celebrate trophy wins at the Neptuno fountain, located 600 metres from the Cibeles fountain, where Real toast titles, although neither side will head there if they capture the title.

  • French Open 2021: Betting odds, tips for Roland Garros

    Running down a few of the wagering options at the upcoming French Open.

  • The Daily Sweat: It's possible Lakers remind us of their greatness against Warriors in play-in game

    While the Warriors look like a good underdog, everyone knows the Lakers are capable of big things.

  • Dana White says UFC 'absolutely moved on' from Jon Jones in heavyweight title bout

    Dana White said there's nothing wrong with going out on top.

  • Sal D’Amato explains justification for 10-8 in Chandler vs. Oliveira at UFC 262 – but there’s gray area

    Understand the judging criteria, and you'll understand why Sal D'Amato scored Round 1 10-8 for Michael Chandler.

  • Circuit of The Americas turn-by-turn analysis

    The NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Camping World Truck Series are set for their first trip to Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas, a tripleheader weekend which will include practice and qualifying sessions. Saturday will be a doubleheader for the Camping World Truck Series and Xfinity Series, with Trucks taking to the track […]

  • Maple Leafs' Tavares taken off on stretcher after collision

    Toronto captain John Tavares was removed from the ice on a stretcher and taken to a hospital after a collision early in Game 1 of the Maple Leafs' 2-1 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night. Tavares crashed into Montreal’s Ben Chiarot 10:29 into the first period and was hit in the head by Corey Perry’s knee as he fell. “He’s conscious and communicating well,” Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe said.

  • USPGA Championship 2021: Corey Conners leads but Brooks Koepka's ominous start has rivals on notice

    Inconsistent Rory McIlroy starts USPGA Championship with topsy-turvy round

  • Double take: Teen twins 1st to sign in pro hoops prep league

    This is hardly child's play: Teenage twins from Florida are skipping college basketball to become the first to sign with a new hoops league created for standout high school players. Brothers Matt and Ryan Bewley signed Friday with Overtime Elite, which markets itself to elite players between 16 and 18 years old with promises of an academic education and a six-figure salary. The Bewleys - Matt, 6-foot-9; Ryan, 6-8 - chose this potential route to the NBA over college, the developmental G League or overseas leagues.

  • Jazz players surprise recipients of scholarships awarded for each of their victories this season

    Utah's 55 regular-season and preseason wins added up to full rides for 55 five in-state students.

  • Long-time title contender ‘Jacare’ Souza off UFC roster after completing contract

    "Jacare" Souza's time with the UFC has come to an end.

  • 2021 NBA first-round playoff previews: (3) Milwaukee Bucks vs. (6) Miami Heat

    The Eastern Conference’s third-seeded Milwaukee Bucks and sixth-seeded Miami Heat meet in the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs. It is a rematch of a second-round series the Heat won last year, 4-1.

  • Leafs' John Tavares released from hospital, out indefinitely

    Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares was discharged from an area hospital on Friday morning, one day after a scary collision resulted in him being removed from the ice on a stretcher. "He was thoroughly examined and assessed by the neurosurgical team at St. Michael's Hospital and the club's medical director," the Maple Leafs wrote in a statement. Tavares, 30, was checked by Canadiens defenseman Ben Chiarot midway through the first period.

  • Knicks sell out 15,000 seats for playoff series vs. Hawks

    Knicks fans didn't waste any time buying tickets for their first playoff game in eight years.