Is the Knicks' strong start under Tom Thibodeau sustainable? Brian Scalabrine weighs in

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ian Begley
·8 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tom Thibodeau encourages the team from the sideline while wearing mask
Tom Thibodeau encourages the team from the sideline while wearing mask

A few days ago, someone told Tom Thibodeau that, statistically speaking, his Knicks had one of the best defenses in the NBA.

Thibodeau wasn’t interested in spending too much time breaking down the club’s defensive rankings.

“The most important statistic is the winning, and we still have a long way to go,” Thibodeau said during his chat with reporters. ”Sometimes, people get locked in to numbers. And you can make numbers say a lot of things. But the reality is the most important number is the winning part of it. Did you score more than our opponent did? That’s what matters.”

That bottom-line approach is one of the biggest factors in New York’s surprising 8-8 start. Thanks in part to Thibodeau and his coaching staff, the Knicks have exceeded preseason expectations as they close in on the first quarter of the season.

They’ve had peaks and valleys offensively so far. But, for the most part, they’ve been sound on defense.

New York enters its game on Friday against the Sacramento Kings with the fourth-ranked defense in the league in terms of points allowed per 100 possessions. They’re also the best defense in terms of opponent field goal percentage (43 percent) and 3-point percentage (30.7). We'll have more on that below.

Those who’ve played with Thibodeau in the past recognize his impact on the Knicks.

“He’s just taking each guy and their skill set and bringing the most out of them,” says longtime NBA veteran, NBC Sports Boston Celtics analyst and Sirius XM NBA Radio host Brian Scalabrine.

Scalabrine played in Boston when Thibodeau was running the defense under Doc Rivers. He then played in Chicago during Thibodeau’s first two years as head coach.

He sees Thibodeau and his staff approaching their craft the same way Thibodeau did in Chicago.

“Thibs is not going to change – he is who he is. He knows how to coach basketball, he’s going to coach it to win,” Scalabrine says.

On the Knicks, he adds:

"Right now, I love the way that they’re buying in. I thought Mitchell Robinson in the past didn’t put the energy and effort it took guarding the pick and roll. Man, I was really impressed with watching him this season. I think he’s getting down, he’s challenging shots, he has a bigger presence. Julius Randle and his play-making ability – (Thibodeau) taking a guy like that and saying, ‘You can be one of the better players in the NBA (but) you’ve got to learn how to pass.’ I know (Randle) had OK vision in the past but nothing like what we’re seeing right now.”

Before the season, someone who knows Thibodeau well was wondering how he’d handle the losing that most expected the Knicks to endure this season.

“After a loss, he’ll spend all night in his office trying to figure out how to win,” the person said. “He’s not going to accept losing.”

This isn’t to say that Thibodeau is some maniacal, win-at-all-costs coach. Thibodeau’s friend was suggesting that he’d continue to work and do what it takes to find ways to win games.

Scalabrine sees it similarly.

When asked how Thibodeau would handle the Knicks potentially being out of the playoff picture by the end of the season, he said, “I don’t think he’s going to accept that, if that’s what you’re asking me. I don’t think you want him to accept that. In his mind, he’s going to somehow squeeze every ounce of juice out of these guys and they’re going to figure out a way to get into the playoffs.

“If they’re in that play-in game, they’re going to be ready to go and ready to make the playoffs.”

Entering play Friday, New York is in eighth place in the Eastern Conference, virtually tied with sixth place Atlanta (7-7) and seventh-place Cleveland (7-7).

THIBS PLEASED WITH BARRETT

RJ Barrett had a career-high 28 points and five assists in New York’s win over Golden State on Thursday. Thibodeau praised Barrett for his performance against the Warriors and also noted that Barrett continued to contribute to winning even when he was shooting poorly. Earlier this year, Barrett had two separate stretches where he made fewer than five of 20 attempts behind the arc.

“He started off the season where he had a big opening night and I think teams came after him pretty good. But he’s adjusting and even during the stretch where he wasn’t shooting particularly well he was rebounding great and he was playmaking,” Thibodeau said. “I think now he’s playing a great all-around game. His floor game is terrific. His defense is vastly improved. And he’s making the right reads. He’s got a good blend going of scoring and passing. he’s commanding a lot of attention which is opening things up so I’m very pleased with his progress.”

IS IT SUSTAINABLE?

The Knicks have had six-straight seasons of winning percentages of .400 or below. They have started out strong in some of them but, eventually, the wheels fell off for New York and they ended up missing the playoffs by a wide margin. Will it be different this season? Who knows? But one thing Thibodeau has said regularly about his team is that they approach practice well.

“I love our young guys, particularly with their attitude and their approach. Every day they come in with a lot of energy. Some days we make mistakes. But the next day there’s a determination to correct mistakes and get better,” he said. “If we do that each and every day we’ll continue to grow. That’s what I love about them. Our vets are doing a great job. It’s a total team effort. Even the guys that aren’t in the rotation right now have been phenomenal in practice and I think the quality of practice is critical for our development.”

As noted above, New York’s defense is one of the best in the league. But as The Athletic’s Mike Vorkunov noted in a question to Thibodeau on Thursday, the club may be benefiting from opponents missing open 3-point attempts.

Per NBA.com tracking, the Knicks are around league average when it comes to the percentage of 3-point attempts in which they have a defender within four feet of the shooter. But they give up the fourth-highest percentage of wide open threes (defined as a defender being six feet away or further from the shooter).

They lead the league in opponent 3-point percentage (30.7 percent) and rank 18th in opponent 2-point field-goal percentage. They also allow the fourth highest 3-point attempts per 100 possessions.

Here’s Thibodeau answer when asked about the idea of New York allowing a high rate of 3-point shots:

“We started (defensively) with building a foundation of getting back and getting our defense set. We always talk about take care of the ball, the paint and react up covering the line and finish the defense with a challenge to the shot and the rebound. It requires multiple efforts and everyone tied together. We’re still a work in progress. There’s a lot of things we could do better and we will as time goes on.

"We need to continue to practice and learn. The challenge is, when you’re on the road like this, when you’re playing a lot of games and your practice time is limited. But when we do practice, we have to maximize that time and make sure that we are making the corrections and improvements. If we’re doing the right things each and every day I know that we’ll be playing our best at the end.”

BUBBLE KNICKS

The Knicks’ G League team won’t be the only members of the organization in a bubble next month. Knicks roving scout Makhtar Ndiaye will be in Cameroon next month for the second round of the FIBA AfroBasket 2021 Qualifiers, which will take place in a bubble.

Ndiaye won’t be there to scout. He’s the general manager of the Senagalese national team. The roster assembled by Ndiaye went 3-0 in the first round of the AfroBasket Qualifiers in late November in Rwanda. Ndiaye, the first Senagalese player in the NBA, was part of the Senegal squad that won the 1997 AfroBasket title.

Senegal has already qualified for AfroBasket 2021, scheduled for late August in Rwanda. The country has also earned a spot in one of the four Olympic Qualifying Tournaments, scheduled for July. Senegal will compete in the qualifying tournament in Serbia with a chance to earn a spot in the Tokyo Olympics.

OddsMoney LinePoint SpreadTotal Points
New York		+155+4.5O 218.5
Sacramento		-189-4.5U 218.5
Game Info

Latest Stories

  • Big names tumble in Daniel Jeremiah’s latest 2021 NFL mock draft

    See which top prospects fall in the latest 2021 NFL mock draft from NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah

  • Jalen Hurts trade fits: 5 potential landing spots for the Eagles most valuable asset

    If the Eagles decide to build around Carson Wentz, here are five potential landing spots for backup quarterback, Jalen Hurts.

  • Report: Dwayne Haskins had another offer before signing with Steelers

    Dwayne Haskins reportedly had at least two teams interested in signing him before agreeing to a contract with Pittsburgh.

  • LeGarrette Blount addresses ‘the question’ that comes with Josh McDaniels’ coaching candidacy

    Why Blount thinks McDaniels isn't getting head coaching jobs.

  • Draymond Green got ejected after yelling at teammate James Wiseman

    In an odd sequence, Draymond Green was issued a second technical foul after yelling at James Wiseman, and was subsequently ejected.

  • Steph Curry had a wild, hilarious reaction after a reporter called him by his first name

    Wardell clearly isn't a name Steph Curry is called by very often.

  • NFL championship Sunday: Schedule, predictions, odds and picks

    Sam Farmer, The Times NFL writer is 9-1 in NFL playoffs. Here's his picks for Sunday's conference championship games.

  • Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown ruled out for NFC championship vs. Packers

    "We'll get him ready for the next one."

  • Deshaun Watson weighs in with another cryptic tweet

    Deshaun Watson playing the long game with a cryptic tweet

  • Dolphins’ offensive coordinator search takes surprising turn

    Dolphins' offensive coordinator search takes surprising turn

  • Tom Brady and the Bucs will be without WR Antonio Brown for NFC Championship game

    As the Buccaneers prepare to face the Packers in the NFC Championship Sunday, they do so without starting wide receiver Antonio Brown. Bucs head coach Bruce Arians announced Friday that Brown will be OUT with a knee injury. Quarterback Tom Brady ...

  • NFL conference championship picks: Brady v Rodgers, and a Chiefs shock

    Two decorated veterans face off at Lambeau Field, while the best of the next generation play in Kansas City. Who makes the Super Bowl? Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers met earlier this season and the Buccaneers emerged as victors. Photograph: Mark LoMoglio/AP Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Green Bay PackersSunday, 3.05pm ET/8.05pm GMT What the Buccaneers need to do to win: Surprisingly for two quarterbacks who have ruled the NFL for much of the century, there isn’t a lot of history to go on between Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers – this will be only their fourth meeting as starters. Brady won their previous game, a 38-10 beatdown in Week 6 of this season, when the defense harried Rodgers all day, sacking him five times. Rodgers, who has been mostly flawless since, is unlikely to be bullied again though. So Tampa Bay may have to beat the Packers in a shootout, hoping their formidable offensive weapons all click at once. That will put pressure on backup Bucs guard Aaron Stinnie, who made his first ever NFL start against the Saints last week (and did pretty well). What the Packers needs to do to win: Like the Buccaneers, the Packers have a weakened offensive line. It held up well enough against the best defense in the league, the Rams, last week but Los Angeles’ biggest threat, Aaron Donald, was hampered by a rib injury. Rodgers has been so good this year that it’s hard to see him being outscored by the Buccaneers if he gets enough protection. Some have argued that the frigid Lambeau Field will hand the Packers a big advantage over a warm-weather team like Tampa Bay. But Tom Brady played plenty of games in the New England winter and that seemed to work out fine for him. Key player: Rob Gronkowski, tight end, Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Gronk’s best days are behind him and he is no longer the unstoppable force he was a few years ago. So his importance in this game lies not so much in his abilities but who he matches up against. If the Packers have one obvious weakness, it’s their linebackers. Look for Brady to go back to a familiar safety blanket and find Gronk in the middle of the field as this game goes on. Prediction: Packers. The Buccaneers struggled to shake off 7-9 Washington in the wildcard round and were helped by a series of Drew Brees turnovers against the Saints last week. Brady and his new teammates gel much more than they did at the start of the season, but are still not the threat they should be, given their talent. I don’t think they’re at the level where they can beat Rodgers and Davante Adams this time around. Buffalo Bills at Kansas City ChiefsSunday, 6.40pm ET/11.40pm GMT Patrick Mahomes is the reigning Super Bowl MVP. Photograph: Jason Behnken/AP What the Bills need to do to win: The Chiefs can do so much damage, so quickly, through the air with the likes of Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill that encouraging them to go to the run game, perhaps by not packing the box, is one option. Josh Allen has evolved beyond recognition in a short space of time, partly because of the array of weapons he has, from the almost impossible to cover Stefon Diggs to Cole Beasley to tight end Dawson Knox. The Bills will need to keep that chemistry going on Sunday. What the Chiefs need to do to win: As mentioned above, Allen’s progress this season has been extraordinary and he is no longer the turnover machine he was. But he still makes mistakes and the Chiefs’ standout defensive talents, whether it is Tyrann Matthieu or Chris Jones, are capable of forcing him into making errors. If the Bills do manage to make the Chiefs turn to the run game, the fitness of Clyde Edwards-Helaire, returning from injury, could be telling. Key player: Patrick Mahomes, quarterback, Kansas City Chiefs. Mahomes is the best player in the NFL, so he is the most important player in any game he plays. But his impact on Sunday feels particularly telling. Mahomes was forced out of last week’s win over the Browns due to concussion – and he has been limited in practice – but he will almost certainly start. The question is what version of Mahomes plays. The concussion doesn’t appear to have been too damaging (at least in the short-term) but more worrying for the Chiefs is the fact that Mahomes is also suffering from turf toe. Mahomes is no Lamar Jackson, he won’t scorch you for 50 yards, but his mobility and ability to beat the rush is an important part of his game. Prediction: Bills. A fully fit Mahomes beats Allen 90% of the time. But a limited Mahomes, who has been very good rather than great in his recent games, is a different proposition. The lingering effects of the concussion and his reduced mobility will hand this one to the Bills … just.

  • Michigan football QB Dylan McCaffrey enters NCAA transfer portal

    Michigan football quarterback Dylan McCaffrey has officially entered the transfer portal, the Free Press has learned.

  • Chiefs' Mahomes cleared to play in AFC championship

    Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was cleared Friday from the league's concussion protocol after his third consecutive day of practice and will be under center when Kansas City plays the Buffalo Bills in the AFC championship game. Mahomes was hurt in the third quarter of the Chiefs' divisional-round win over Cleveland. The reigning Super Bowl MVP was examined by team physicians and an independent neurologist after Friday's workout, the final step in getting out of the NFL concussion protocol.

  • Robert Saleh: There’s a reason why Sam Darnold was the No. 3 pick in the draft

    When the Jets looked like they’d go winless in 2020, it seemed obvious they’d move on from quarterback Sam Darnold to draft Trevor Lawrence. But now that the Jaguars are selecting at No. 1 and the Jets are No. 2, the decision on Darnold doesn’t seem quite so easy. In Robert Saleh’s introductory press conference [more]

  • McGregor vs Poirier purse: How much will stars earn for UFC 257 fight?

    Pair will main event in Abu Dhabi in a rematch six years in the making

  • Antonio Gates Jr. names list of top schools

    The son of former NFL star Antonio Gates is inching closer to deciding where he will play college football.

  • Hall of Famer, former home run king Hank Aaron dies at 86

    The longtime Braves star is one of baseball's defining legends. He overcame ugly racism and threats to pass Babe Ruth on the all-time home run list.

  • UFC releases Ottman Azaitar day before UFC 257 for sneaking people into Fight Island

    “It’s pretty amazing, actually, the story,” White said.

  • With center field still a huge issue for Mets, here are 5 possible options via free agency and trade

    Mets position players are scheduled to report to spring training in roughly one month and the team still does not have a capable starting center fielder. That's a problem.