Knicks: Steve Stoute doesn’t speak for Knicks

Steve Stoute, whom the Knicks hired to improve their image, went on television and said a lot.

Statements from the New York Knicks and Steve Stoute pic.twitter.com/jDN07qHllO — NY_KnicksPR (@NY_KnicksPR) February 11, 2020





From New York Knicks – “While Steve Stoute is a valued contributor to the Knicks’ marketing and branding efforts, he does not speak on behalf of New York Knicks personnel and basketball operations. Any decisions regarding the operations of the team will be made by the new President of the New York Knicks.” From Steve Stoute – “In my excitement to defend the Knicks on live TV today, I inadvertently insinuated about Knicks personnel. I look forward to working with Knicks management to elevate the great Knicks brand moving forward.”

I suspect the comment that triggered this response was about a new coach. Mike Miller currently has that job. He’s just an interim replacement for fired David Fizdale, and nobody expects Miller to keep the job long-term. Replacement candidates are already emerging. But it’s uncouth to so publicly flaunt that the team is looking for a new coach.

That said, this prompt and heavy-handed statement makes the Knicks look even worse. It’s even more evidence they’re a mess, running in multiple directions without a unified vision. The problems start with owner James Dolan and trickle down.

Maybe the Knicks should stop trying to hire people who’ll make the Knicks look better and hire someone who will actually make the Knicks be better.

However, if they did that, we wouldn’t get to enjoy statements like this.