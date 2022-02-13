Knicks signing Ryan Arcidiacono through remainder of season

Ryan Arcidiacono with Bulls

Ryan Arcidiacono will be signing a contract with the Knicks for the remainder of the season, Arcidiacono's agent Joel Bell told SNY's Ian Begley.

He will be the 15th Knick on a standard deal, which is the NBA maximum. The signing was first reported by The Athletic.

Arcidiacono has been on two 10-day deals with New York, but hasn't played a game thus far. Given the current climate of Tom Thibodeau's rotation, that doesn't look to be changing anytime soon.



The 6-foot-3 guard out of Villanova last signed a 10-day deal on Jan. 19, with the other one coming on Jan. 6.

He's played the past four seasons with the Chicago Bulls, averaging 4.8 points over 17.6 minutes per game.