Taj Gibson agreed to re-sign with the Knicks on a one-year minimum contract.

But they didn’t officially sign the deal until now, leaving time to re-work it – and give Gibson a higher salary.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Taj Gibson's deal with the Knicks has been restructured, agent Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN: Gibson will now sign a two-year, $10.1M deal to return to New York. He had originally agreed to a one-year deal. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 17, 2021

The contract contains a team option, according to Bobby Marks of ESPN.

Still, this is a nice windfall for Gibson. He can get $4.91 million next season through the room exception – a significant raise from his minimum ($2,641,691).

Gibson played surprisingly well last season. The 35-year-old is held in high esteem by Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau, who also coached Gibson with the Bulls and Timberwolves. Gibson is respected by his teammates. There’s a fondness for him in New York, where he was born. Plus, he has a good agent in Mark Bartelstein, whom it couldn’t hurt to impress. The Knicks probably didn’t have a better use for that money, anyway.

Beyond treating Gibson well, New York might also find a higher salary more useful in a trade. However, Gibson has the right to veto any trade involving him, as someone technically on a one-year contract (assuming it’s truly a team option, not an unguaranteed season). Perhaps he and the Knicks have an understanding he won’t exercise that power, though.

After all, New York just did him a pretty big favor.

More on the Knicks

Knicks re-sign Taj Gibson, reportedly on $10M contract originally appeared on NBCSports.com