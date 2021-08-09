Knicks sign second-round pick F Jericho Sims to two-way contract

Jericho Sims in Knicks uniform

The Knicks announced they have reached a two-way contract with second-round pick Jericho Sims.

Sims, the No. 58 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, is a 6-foot-10, 245-pound forward that has already displayed his athleticism at NBA Summer League.

During the team's first game in Las Vegas against the Toronto Raptors, Sims caught an alley-oop from Immanuel Quickley threw it down over a defender with ease. In fact, Sims' eyes were even with the rim when he slammed the two-hand jam.

Sims went 6-for-6 from the field for 12 points with eight rebounds in 22 minutes of play.

With his two-way deal, Sims can be moved between the New York and G-League Westchester Knicks. The front office believes they can mold Sims' natural athleticism into a solid NBA forward with the right coaching. His rebounding and defensive prowess could be lethal if he can round out his offensive game some more.

Playing at Texas for the past four years, Sims averaged 6.6 points and 5.4 rebounds over 119 games.