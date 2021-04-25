Knicks to sign PF/C Simi Shittu to two-way deal
The Knicks are signing PF/C Simi Shittu to a two-way contract, SNY's Ian Begley reports.
Shittu averaged 14.5 points and 10.1 rebounds with the Westchester Knicks in the G League.
With Shittu's deal, the Knicks now have a full roster.
Begley notes that with deals for Shittu, Myles Powell and Jared Harper, the Knicks have provided added compensation for Westchester Knicks who played in the G League bubble.