Knicks to sign PF/C Simi Shittu to two-way deal

Ryan Morik
The Knicks are signing PF/C Simi Shittu to a two-way contract, SNY's Ian Begley reports.

Shittu averaged 14.5 points and 10.1 rebounds with the Westchester Knicks in the G League.

With Shittu's deal, the Knicks now have a full roster.

Begley notes that with deals for Shittu, Myles Powell and Jared Harper, the Knicks have provided added compensation for Westchester Knicks who played in the G League bubble.

