Knicks sign Myles Powell to two-way deal, convert Jared Harper to 10-day contract

The Knicks announced Friday that they have converted guard Jared Harper’s contract from a two-way deal to a 10-day contract, while Myles Powell has been signed to a two-way deal.

Per SNY NBA Ian Begley, Powell is not expected to remain with the Knicks, though the new deal is way to provide him with some extra compensation.



The Seton Hall product was originally signed by the Knicks in late November 2020 and was then waived in December 2020. Playing with Westchester in the G League, Powell averaged 17.8 points, 4.0 assists, and 3.3 rebounds in 13 games, shooting 44.6 percent from three.

Harper, meanwhile, has appeared in four games for the Knicks this season in very limited action. With Westchester, Harper averaged 21.3 points per game, which ranked fourth among all G League players.