Knicks sign Julius Randle to four-year extension

Julius Randle pulls up vs. Spurs blue uniform

The Knicks have signed Julius Randle to a four-year extension worth $117 million, a source confirmed to SNY's Ian Begley.

League sources told SNY that Randle loves the Knicks, loves the fans, and was ready to commit his prime to the team -- wanting to commit early to give the organization as much flexibility as possible.

The deal tacks four additional years onto Randle's current contract that was set to expire after the 2021-22 season, bringing the total value to $140 million.

Randle had been eligible for a new deal worth roughly $200 million if he played out the final year of his current deal and became an unrestricted free agent.



The extension of Randle caps off what has been a wild last four days for the Knicks that began with the opening of free agency on Monday night.

After re-signing Derrick Rose, Alec Burks, and Nerlens Noel, the Knicks signed Evan Fournier to a four-year deal (with three of those years guaranteed).

Then on Wednesday, the Knicks pulled off a shocking move, agreeing to sign point guard Kemba Walker after Walker worked out a buyout with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

With the extension of Randle, the Knicks have a core piece locked up through the 2024-25 season (the final year of Randle's deal in 2025-26 is a player option, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski). And they have a clear picture of their salary cap situation going forward.

Randle had a breakout season in 2021-22, making his first All-Star team while averaging a career-high 24.1 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 6.1 assists while playing 37.6 minutes per contest in 71 regular season games.