Knicks sign John Henson to 10-day contract

John Henson

SNY's Ian Begley confirmed that the Knicks have signed C John Henson to a 10-day contract.

With Mitchell Robinson likely out for the season with a fractured foot, the Knicks are building more depth down low.



Henson played 40 games for both the Detroit Pistons and Cleveland Cavaliers last year, where he averaged 5.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks in 15.0 minutes per game.

Henson spent his first seven seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks, where he put up career-bests in 2013-14, putting up 11.1 points and 7.1 boards per contest.

Health has been a concern for Henson - he played in just 14 games in 2018-19 after tearing a wrist ligament.