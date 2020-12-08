Knicks to sign James Young, Skal Labissiere to G League deals

Skal Labissiere

The Knicks continue to fill out their roster, this time with their G League team, as SNY's Ian Begley has confirmed that the team will sign G/F James Young and F/C Skal Labissiere to G League contracts.

Like Myles Powell and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist's deals with the Knicks, Labissiere's is an Exhibit 10 contract. The Knicks will need to waive someone in order for Labissiere to join on that deal.

Young was the 17th overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft by the Boston Celtics, who he played with for three seasons. The Kentucky product also played six games with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2018, and has most recently been playing in Israel for Maccabi Haifa, where he was the top scorer in the Israeli Premier League.

For his NBA career, Young averaged 2.3 points and 1.0 rebounds in 95 games.

Labissiere, another Kentucky alum and former No. 1 high school recruit, was drafted 28th overall by the Sacramento Kings in 2016, and has also played for the Portland Trail Blazers and Atlanta Hawks.

In 148 appearances, Labissiere averaged 7.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and .7 blocks.

Begley has also confirmed that the Knicks are bringing in Jaren Jackson Sr. to join their G League staff.

Jackson Sr., the father of Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr., is a former NBA player, has been an assistant at Georgetown and was most recently an assistant coach at La Lumiere School — a top high school program.

The Westchester Knicks are expected to play their games in the G League bubble down in Atlanta, as the New York Daily News first reported.

News of Young, Labissiere and Jackson Sr. joining the Knicks was first reported by the New York Times.